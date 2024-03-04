Terrible Towel Tales: Steven Nelson calls out Steelers for poor treatment

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

“Going to my last year, my cap number’s high,” Nelson said. “These motherfuckers felt the need to call me during the offseason, literally probably a day before free agency. [Mike Tomlin], he called me on some s***. ‘Hey Steve, I think upstairs, they’re looking to trade you. I’m like man, get the [explicit] out of here. You don’t think. You know something.” Since his release, the Steelers have bounced around the cornerback market, looking for long-term solutions at the position. With Joey Porter Jr. looking strong in his rookie year, it appears they’ve finally found one, but Nelson has since taken the league by storm, recording six interceptions, including four this season.

As we enter into this year’s rendition of NFL free agency, the chatter surrounding the rumored plans and intentions for many teams around the league is starting to follow as a result. With the pending release of Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson on the table, the speculation of where he could end up next has remained a key talking point around the league. While a few QB-hungry teams have been mentioned to have some interest in Wilson, one of them that stood out amongst the crowd was the Pittsburgh Steelers. After they ended last season with a 10-7 record and an AFC Wild Card exit, many have seen the possibility of this front office seeking out a new option under center over Kenny Pickett.