Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Pierogi Bracket, Round 1

Welcome to the return of Steelers March Madness!

Last year, we had the 64 greatest moments in Pittsburgh Steelers history face off in a NCAA-style tournament. This year, the theme is Steelers March Sadness — voting on the 64 worst moments in Steelers history. Over the next four days, we’ll introduce the 64 contenders.

You choose which moment moves on until we decide on the saddest moment in Steelers history. These are all on-the-field moments, except for two. To find out how some of these moments were selected, listen to our Steelers March Sadness play-in special. Now, let’s get to the bracket!

No. 1 seed: Super Bowl XXX, 1/28/96 — O’Donnell’s second 4th quarter INT

With 4:08 left in the fourth quarter, trailing 20-17, Pittsburgh still had a chance for a miracle comeback. On second down from their own 32-yard line, Neil O’Donnell threw his second and most fatal interception to Larry Brown. Two plays later, Emmitt Smith scored to make the score 27-17.

1/28/96 SB 30

Steelers trailing 20-17 with 4:08 in the 4th quarter.

Neil O'Donnell throws his 2nd interception to Larry Brown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/oyPimDDa77 — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 16 seed: 1983 NFL Draft — Steelers pass on Dan Marino and draft Gabe Rivera

A controversial option for the Steelers March Sadness bracket, as this did not happen on the playing field, but the committee felt it deserved inclusion. Gabe Rivera had the potential to be just as successful as Dan Marino in the league, but his career was cut tragically short.

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 1: Neil’s 2nd SB30 INT

16: Drafting Rivera in ‘83 vote view results 75% 1: Neil’s 2nd SB30 INT (45 votes)

25% 16: Drafting Rivera in ‘83 (15 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

No. 2 seed: AFC Championship vs Miami Dolphins, 12/31/72 — Buoniconti ends Bradshaw’s comeback

After being knocked out in the first quarter, Terry Bradshaw heroically returned to the field in the fourth, cutting Miami’s lead to 21-17. With 2:30 left in the game, Bradshaw was looking for a fourth-quarter comeback, when he threw an interception to Nick Buoniconti at midfield.

12/31/72 AFC Championship in PGH

Trailing 21-17 with 2:30 in the 4th.

Terry Bradshaw's heroics were stopped by a Nick Buoniconti interception.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/bm82rtxiPS — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 15 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — 4th quarter comeback denied

Ben Roethlisberger had another chance to play the Super Bowl hero. Trailing 31-25 with 56 seconds left, Pittsburgh faced a fourth-and-five. Big Ben couldn’t keep the drive and the dream alive, with the pass to Mike Wallace falling incomplete.

2/6/11 Super Bowl 45

Steelers trailing 31-25 with 56 seconds left in the 4th.

Ben Roethlisberger pass to Mike Wallace is incomplete#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/bs1R2GY1fp — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 2: Buoniconti INT

15: SB45 comeback denied vote view results 23% 2: Buoniconti INT (13 votes)

76% 15: SB45 comeback denied (43 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

No. 3 seed: AFC Divisional at Denver Broncos, 12/24/77 — Tom Jackson’s second 4th quarter INT

Despite Terry Bradshaw’s interception a few minutes earlier, Pittsburgh still had a chance to win in Denver, trailing 27-21 with 2:00 remaining in the fourth. But Tom Jackson ended the comeback drive by picking off Bradshaw at midfield for the second time that quarter.

12/24/77 AFC Divisional in Denver

Trailing 27-21 with 2:00 left in the 4th.

Tom Jackson picks off Terry Bradshaw for the 2nd time that quarter.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/t1HVk91RZF — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 14 seed: AFC Championship vs. Patriots, 1/23/05 — Roethlisberger picked on first pass attempt of the game

It was the coldest playoff game ever in Pittsburgh, and perhaps it took some time for Ben Roethlisberger to warm up. His first pass of the game was intercepted by Eugene Wilson, setting up an early New England 3-0 lead.

1/23/05 AFC Championship in PGH

The coldest playoff game ever in Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger's first pass is intercepted by Eugene Wilson.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/dO6dqVkZBI — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 3: Tom Jackson’s INT

14: Ben picked on 1st pass vote view results 52% 3: Tom Jackson’s INT (28 votes)

47% 14: Ben picked on 1st pass (25 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

No. 4 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Aaron Rodgers dices Steelers defense

The Steelers cut the lead to 28-25 with just over seven minutes left in the game. Green Bay then found themselves facing a third-and-ten. Ike Taylor was covering Greg Jennings, but Jennings was a step quicker. Aaron Rodgers completed the pass for 31 yards. Green Bay would ultimately extend the lead to 31-25.

2/6/11 Super Bowl 45

Steelers trailing 28-25 with 6:10 left in the 4th.

3rd & 10 from their own 25.

Aaron Rodgers connects with Greg Jennings for 31 yards and the first down.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/tsDpl6N2Lw — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 13 seed:1 AFC Wildcard vs. Browns, 1/10/2 — Roethlisberger picked again

The Steelers were trailing 21-0 in the first quarter. Facing a second-and-twenty from their own 24, Ben Roethlisberger threw over the middle to Diontae Johnson. The pass was a little high, but ricocheted off his outstretched hands and into the arms of Sheldrick Redwine.

1/10/21 AFC Wildcard vs Browns

Steelers trailing 21-0 in the 1st quarter.

Ben Roethlisberger's pass deflects off of Deonate Johnson and is picked off by Sheldrick Redwine.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/iEPpZg4w2i — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) March 3, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 4: Rodgers dices D

13: Ben picked by Redwine vote view results 75% 4: Rodgers dices D (37 votes)

24% 13: Ben picked by Redwine (12 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

No. 5 seed: AFC Wildcard vs. Ravens, 1/3/15 — Suggs stops a comeback

Pittsburgh was trailing 23-15 with 8:10 left in the game. They faced a third-and-four from their own 26. Ben Roethlisberger attempted a check-down pass to Ben Tate, but it went off his fingers and into the hands of Terrell Suggs. On the next play, Joe Flacco made the score 30-15.

1/3/15 AFC Wildcard in PGH.

Steelers trailing 23-15 with 8:10 in the 4th.

3rd & 4 from their own 26.

Ben Roethlisberger throw to Ben Tate, but it tips into the hands of Terrel Suggs.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/RLcgll1Y9U — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 12 seed: AFC Championship vs. Patriots, 1/27/02 — Troy Brown to the house

The third playoff matchup between Pittsburgh and New England started as a defensive struggle. With around four minutes left in the first quarter, Josh Miller boomed a 64-yard punt to help bail out the Steelers struggling offense. However, Troy Edwards drew a flag for stepping out of bounds before making the special teams tackle. On the redo, Troy Brown returned the punt 55 yards for a touchdown.

1/27/02 AFC Championship

After a flag on Troy Edwards forced a re-punt, Troy Brown returns the second attempt 55 yards for a touchdown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/OAXmvu5UYt — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 5: Suggs INT

12: Troy Brown punt return vote view results 18% 5: Suggs INT (9 votes)

82% 12: Troy Brown punt return (41 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

No. 6 seed: AFC Championship vs. Chargers, 1/15/95 — Tony Martin’s 4th quarter touchdown

Despite being heavily favored, and dominating time of possession, Pittsburgh was only leading 13-10 at the start of the fourth quarter. With 5:13 left in the game, trailing 16-13, San Diego faced a third-and-14 from the Pittsburgh 43. Instead of going for the first down, Stan Humphries went for it all, finding Tony Martin a step ahead of Tim McKyer in the end zone to take the lead for the first time.

1/15/95 AFC Championship in PGH

San Diego trailing 16-13 with 5:13 left in the 4th.

3rd and 14 from the Steelers 43. Stan Humphries finds Tony Martin for the touchdown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/vGjrm8cvZc — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 11 seed: AFC Championship vs. Dolphins, 1/6/85 — Marino seals the coffin

Trailing 17-14 in the second quarter, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers caught a break when a Marino touchdown pass was wiped out by a penalty. Marino didn’t flinch, however, completing a 28-yard pass to tight end Joe Rose at the goal line on the very next play. It would lead to a 24-14 lead that was never threatened again.

1/6/85 AFC Championship in Miami

Trailing 17-14 in the 2nd quarter.

Pittsburgh catches a break when a Marino TD is called back on penalty.

But the next play he finds Joe Rose at the goal line.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/Z5pi1k4aZH — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 6: Tony Martin TD

11: Marino seals coffin vote view results 66% 6: Tony Martin TD (32 votes)

33% 11: Marino seals coffin (16 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

No. 7 seed: AFC Championship at Patriots, 1/22/17 — Brady to Hogan, back-to-back

Pittsburgh was trailing New England 10-6 in the second quarter, but a momentum shift was on the horizon, as Tom Brady faced a third-and-eight near midfield. Instead of forcing a punt, wide receiver Chris Hogan slipped through the secondary for a 22-yard gain. Then, New England dialed up a flea-flicker, leaving Hogan open once again, this time for a 34-yard touchdown.

1/22/17 AFC Championship in New England

Steelers trailing 10-6 in the 2nd.

After completing a 3rd & 8 to Chris Hogan for 22 yards, Brady connects with him again for a 34-yard TD.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/j9cs0St7au — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 10 seed: AFC Championship vs. Patriots, 1/27/02 — Mitchell blocks Kris Brown

Pittsburgh was trailing 14-3 at halftime but drove into the Heinz Red Zone on their second possession of the third quarter. After stalling at the 16-yard line, Kris Brown hit the field for the 33-yard field goal. However, defensive tackle Brandon Mitchell blocked the kick, and Troy Brown recovered the ball, then proceeded to lateral to Antwan Harris, who found the end zone to make the score 21-3.

1/27/02 AFC Championship

Trailing 14-3, a 33-yard Kris Brown FG attempt is blocked by Brandon Mitchell. Troy Brown recovers and laterals to Antwan Harris for the TD.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/pXU5f3o84s — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 7: Brady to Hogan

10: FG block for TD vote view results 58% 7: Brady to Hogan (28 votes)

41% 10: FG block for TD (20 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

No. 8 seed: AFC Divisional at Oakland Raiders, 12/22/73— Willie Brown’s pick-6

The Steelers hung around for the first half in this 33-14 blowout. They only trailed 10-7 at halftime, but a sloppy start to the third quarter found them down 16-7. That’s when Bradshaw drove into Raiders territory, poised to make a comeback, only to throw a 54-yard pick-six to Willie Brown.

12/22/73 AFC Divisional in Oakland

Trailing 16-7 in the third quarter.

Terry Bradshaw throws an interception to Willie Brown who returns it 54 yards for a TD.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/YTc9UMdtxs — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 9 seed: AFC Wildcard vs. Jaguars, 1/5/08 — David Garrard’s TD pass to MJD

Jacksonville was leading 14-7 with 8:42 left in the second quarter. A few plays earlier, Rashean Mathis intercepted Ben Roethlisberger for the second time. Then, David Garrard connected with Maurice Jones-Drew on a 43-yard touchdown.

1/5/08 AFC Wildcard in PGH

Trailing 14-7 with 8:42 in the 2nd Qtr.

Just a few plays after Ben's second pick, David Garrard connects with Maurice Jones-Drew on a 43-yard TD.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/hcmFkw8Boi — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 8: Willie Brown pick-6

9: Garrard to MJD vote view results 27% 8: Willie Brown pick-6 (13 votes)

72% 9: Garrard to MJD (35 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

We’ll introduce another bracket of 16 tomorrow, including the day Antonio Brown was benched, Montana’s OT comeback, and an appearance by Bruce Gradkowski.