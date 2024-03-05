Terrible Towel Tales: Wild stat proves Steelers need massive upgrade at QB

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Diontae Johnson Trade Scenario Comes with Obvious Price | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
“I think they would move him for a third-round pick. I don’t think that they would take a day three selection to move him,” Pauline said.
Diontae Johnson is entering the team’s final year of his two-year extension. He missed multiple weeks this past season with a hamstring injury but has become part of the reason for hope around the Steelers’ offense. The talent at the skill positions is all there.
But Johnson’s game is marred with inconsistency but his route running skills is some of the best in the entire NFL. He is extremely hard to cover for any team, but the Steelers might not be willing to bring him back after this season, so if they get offered the right deal, they might be willing to move him.
Mason Rudolph, Chandon Sullivan, Steelers Free Agents’ Projected Contracts | Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report
The problem for Pittsburgh is that Rudolph’s late play could make him attractive to several other teams. He isn’t likely to be available on a bargain-basement deal like the one-year, $1.08 million deal he signed last offseason.
Of course, Rudolph isn’t going to get starter money either. However, the one-year, $3.5 million deal Gardner Minshew signed with the Indianapolis Colts last offseason is a fair starting point, and Rudolph’s price could go up from there if multiple teams are indeed interested.
Contract Projection: Two Years, $8 Million with $4 Million Guaranteed
