The NFL is buzzing with new rumors following the team and media Mecca that is the NFL Combine. On Sunday, a report broke that the Steelers could be open to trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Today, a report appeared concerning another Steelers wide receiver. The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov reported that the Steelers are open to keeping cut candidate Allen Robinson II on their 2024 roster, but they would “prefer to retain him at a reduced salary.” Meirov added that Robinson’s representatives and the Steelers’ officials met in Indianapolis during the combine.

Per Spotrac, Robinson is currently slated to have a $11,917,500 cap hit in 2024. If released, he’d have a $1,917,500 dead cap hit.

In 2023 with the Steelers, Robinson had 34 receptions for 280 yards and no touchdowns, the worst marks of his career excluding a one-game season in 2017 with Jacksonville.

Although he hasn’t been a productive wide receiver in Pittsburgh, Robinson has stood out due to his professionalism and willingness as a blocker. At 6’2 and 220 pounds, he fits the mold at wide receiver preferred by new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.