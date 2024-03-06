Steelers free agency files: L’Jarius Sneed, Willie Gay Jr., Drue Tranquill

Approaching the 2024 NFL free agency, we’ll be scouting as many of the potential depth pieces and other free agents who the Steelers could have their eyes on. We’ll break down the player’s career in the NFL thus far, strengths and weaknesses, projected contract value and their fit with the Steelers.

Sigh; yet again this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have huge question marks at both the inside linebacker and cornerback position.

What will Cole Holcomb’s health status be when the NFL free agency period opens on March 13, 3024? Will veteran Elandon Roberts be able to turn in another solid season given his age? The team got Joey Porter Jr. gift-wrapped by the Chicago Bears (Thanks, guys!). However, Patrick Peterson is 34 years old, and the rest of the current corner backroom is full of green players.

Every time you get the feeling the team is making some headway at those positions they get snake-bit. They could look to the NFL draft for help at those positions and hopefully they do, but it’s not like them to go into the draft with perceived holes. They also need more speed and athleticism at those spots as well.

Luckily, the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs defense may hold an answer with a few of their pending free-agent players — as well as the newly-franchise tagged L’Jarius Sneed, who could be up for grabs via trade. The saying if you can’t beat them, then join them comes to mind.

ILB Willie Gay Jr. free agent profile

Current team: Kansas City Chiefs

Height/weight: 6'1, 243 pounds

Age: 26 years old

College: Mississippi State

Experience: Four NFL seasons

NFL draft pedigree: 2020 second-round pick

William Gay Jr.'s game is somewhat reminiscent of current Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Mark Robinson. Gay is a sure tackler, but not necessarily a linebacker that you want dropping back into coverages regularly. The ceiling is much higher with Gay than it is with Robinson. As the Steelers go out of their way not to use Robinson. It's not that he's as limited athletically as Robinson is, Gay can drop into coverage when needed too. Gay being signed by Pittsburgh though, wouldn't be a good sign for inside linebacker Elandon Roberts future with the team.

Strengths

Strong tackler

Batting passes — 19 passes defensed in his career

Weaknesses

Dropping into coverage; quarterbacks complete an average of 82.97% of passes for 8.3 yards per attempt targeting Gay in coverage.

Doesn't bring down the quarterback, averaging 1.13 sacks per season

Market value contract estimate: 3 years, $12,000,000-$15,000,000

ILB Drue Tranquill

Current team: Kansas City Chiefs

Height/weight: 6'2, 234 pounds

Age: 28 years old

College: Notre Dame

Experience: 5 NFL seasons

NFL draft pedigree: 2019 fourth-round pick

Once Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander were lost for the season, the Steelers inside linebackers as a group struggled mightily dropping into coverage. Fantasy players were likely very happy when their tight end had a matchup against the Steelers, as that tight end was going to get loose for a big play or two. Enter Drew Tranquill; don’t be surprised if the Steelers could show some level of interest in him to help fill that gap over the middle.

He would not be a full-time starter next to Holcomb/Roberts if Holcomb starts the season on the reserve/PUP list. But, he would be a role player, much in the way that they used Kwon Alexander in more obvious passing situations. That's what Tranquill did for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his stats in coverage were quite similar to Alexander's. Even if Alexander does return to the Steelers in free agency, it’s still a question of whether he’ll be able (or ready) to make the final 53-man roster following the second Achilles injury of his career.

The added benefit of Tranquill over Gay is that Tranquill has more special teams experience throughout his career — something the Steelers would find appealing.

Strengths

Coverage skills- would fit right in with the Steelers when they decide to deploy their nickel defense packages, able to drop back into zones.

Special team's experience- Tranquill has experience playing on special teams, and could give the team a bit more speed on the Steelers punt and kick coverage teams.

Weaknesses

Blitzing — Tranquill is not overly effective as a blitzer, gets picked off too easily by offensive linemen

Tone setting — He too often gets dragged forward when tackling an opposing player. The Steelers expect their linebackers to be physical at the point of attack.

Market value estimate: One-year contract for $2.175-$2.75 million

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Current team: Kansas City Chiefs

Height/weight: 6'1”, 192 pounds

Age: 27 years old

College: Louisiana Tech

Experience: 4 NFL seasons

NFL draft pedigree: 2020 fourth-round pick

L’Jarius Sneed won’t actually have the opportunity to hit free agency after receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Kansas City Chiefs this season. However, word is that he could be a “tag and trade candidate,” which puts him back in the conversation as a potential Pittsburgh Steeler.

A glance at L’Jarius Sneed in free agency will be like driving past a Porsche dealership for Pittsburgh Steelers fans; it's nice to look, but unfortunately, most of us are not driving one home (even if Pittsburgh is reportedly “interested”). Regardless, if the Steelers do pursue Sneed, here’s what fans could expect:

Strengths

Coverage — When Sneed is able to meet the receiver at the top of the route, he's able to shut them down. The Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo trusted him to match up regularly with traveling with top receivers. Imagine the Steelers being able to deploy their top two corners against teams like the Cincinnati Bengals.

Physical playstyle — He will come downhill and lay the wood against a running back, or a receiver on a bubble screen.

Effort — He's a high-effort player, even when the receiver beats him he doesn't give up on the play, a prime example of this was seen by everyone watching the AFC Championship game and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers best him in coverage, only for Sneed to force a fumble.

Weaknesses

Overly aggressive — Sneed can get a bit too handsy with receivers beyond the initial five yards of contact. That results in him getting flagged for defensive pass interference, which was already a problem for Joey Porter Jr., whom he’d play opposite in Pittsburgh

Speed — He's not overly fleet of foot, and not only will he have difficult matchups against receivers within the AFC North, but the other top receivers the Steelers defense will match up against in 2024 and beyond.

Market value contract estimate: 4 years, $65.3 million ($16.33 AAV)

