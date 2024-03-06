Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Halupki Bracket, Round 1

It’s day two of Steelers March Madness/Sadness, showcasing the 64 worst moments in black and gold history. Here are the next 16 selections in the round of 64. If you missed day one, place your votes HERE.

No. 1 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Rashard Mendenhall’s fumble

Pittsburgh was trailing 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, but momentum was on their side. The Steelers were facing a second-and-two at the Green Bay 33, when they handed the ball off to Rashard Mendenhall. He was hit behind the line of scrimmage by Clay Matthews and Ryan Pickett, separating the ball from his body, which was then recovered by the Packers.

2/6/11 Super Bowl 45

Steelers trailing 21-17 at the start of the 4th.

2nd & 2 at the Green Bay 33.

versus...

No. 16 seed: Week 17, 12/30/2018 — Antonio Brown Benched

Antonio Brown’s dissatisfaction in Pittsburgh had been building in the past month. Ben Roethlisberger pointed the finger at him for the game-losing interception in Denver four weeks earlier. Then, the team named JuJu Smith-Schuster its 2018 MVP. Brown allegedly got into an argument with Roethlisberger, then skipped practices all week, causing Mike Tomlin to bench him for Week 17. Brown never played for Pittsburgh again.

12/30/18 Week 17

No. 2 seed: AFC Divisional Round at Broncos, 1/7/90 — Elway’s fourth-quarter comeback

Denver was trailing 23-17 with seven minutes left in the game, when John Elway captained a nine-play, 71-yard comeback drive. It all came down to third-and-goal from the one-yard line where Mel Bratton dove in for the game-winning score.

1/7/90 AFC Divisional in Denver

Denver trailing 23-17 in the fourth.

3rd & goal from the 1-yard line.

versus...

No. 15 seed: Week 13 vs. Raiders, 12/6/09 — Gradkowski’s fourth-quarter comeback

Mike Tomlin promised the defending Super Bowl champs would unleash hell in December, after losing back-to-back games in overtime. Instead, backup quarterback Bruce Gradkowski captained a fourth-quarter comeback.

12/6/09 Week 13 in PGH

No. 3 seed: Super Bowl XXX, 1/28/96 — Neil’s first interception

Pittsburgh was trailing Dallas 13-7 in the third quarter, but was in a position to turn the tide. The Steelers had strung together a pair of first downs and were facing a third-and-nine at their own 48. Neil O’Donnell was apparently looking for Ernie Mills, but there were no players near the ball, except for Larry Brown, who intercepted the pass and returned it to the 18-yard line.

1/28/96 SB 30

Steelers trailing 13-7 in the 3rd quarter.

3rd & 9 at their own 48.

versus...

No. 14 seed: AFC Championship vs. Patriots, 1/27/02 — Porter drops pick

The Steelers were trailing 24-17 with 6:40 left in the game. The defense was looking for a stop. New England wasn’t resting on its lead, as Drew Bledsoe started the drive with four straight pass attempts. The fourth one went right into the outstretched hands of Joey Porter, who couldn’t come up with the interception that would’ve given Pittsburgh the ball in the red zone.

1/27/02 AFC Championship

Down 24-17 with 6:40 left in the 4th.

No. 4 seed: AFC Wild Card vs. Jaguars, 1/5/08 — Garrard converts on fourth & 2

Jacksonville trailed 29-28 with 2:38 left in the game. The Jaguars only needed a few first downs to get within field goal range. However, the Steelers secondary forced a potential game-deciding fourth-and-two from the Pittsburgh 43. With 1:56 left, David Garrard dropped back to pass, but then took off for 32 yards, setting up the game-winning field goal.

1/5/08 AFC Wildcard in PGH

Leading 29-28 with 1:56 left in the 4th.

4th & 2 from the Pittsburgh 43.

versus...

No. 13 seed: Wild Card at Bills, 1/15/24 — Rudolph’s end-zone interception

Although Pittsburgh was trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, Mason Rudolph was giving the Steelers hope by driving down to the four-yard line. On second down, Rudolph saw Diontae Johnson in man coverage with Kaiir Elam. Unfortunately, Elam turned around at the last moment to snag the pass in the end zone.

1/15/24 AFC Wildcard at Buffalo

Steelers trailing 14-0 in 2nd.

No. 5 seed: AFC Wild Card at Chiefs, 1/8/94 — Montana converts in OT

Pittsburgh and Kansas City had already exchanged punts in overtime when Joe Montana got the Chiefs past midfield. The Chiefs faced third-and-6 on the Steelers 28. An incompletion would have led to a 45-yard field goal attempt in sudden death — not exactly a gimme in 90s NFL. However, Montana found J.J. Burden in man coverage against Rod Woodson for the first down. Nick Lowery had a much easier 32-yard attempt to win.

1/8/94 AFC Wildcard in Kansas City

Overtime. 3rd & 6 on the Steelers 28.

versus...

No. 12 seed: AFC Wild Card vs. Browns, 1/10/21 — Pouncey’s bad snap

On Pittsburgh’s first snap from scrimmage, Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Ben Roethlisberger’s head, and Cleveland recovered in the end zone.

1/10/21 AFC Wildcard vs Browns

No. 6 seed: AFC Championship vs Patriots - Rodney Harrison pick-6

Despite being down 17-3, Pittsburgh entered the Heinz Red Zone with 2:31 in the first half, looking to make it a one-score game. On second-and-six from New England’s 19, Ben Roethlisberger’s pass to Jermaine Tuman on the out route wasn’t very sharp. Rodney Harrison stepped in front of it and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown.

1/23/05 AFC Championship in PGH

Trailing 17-3 with 2:31 in the 2nd qtr

2nd & 6 from the Patriots 19.

versus...

No. 11 seed: AFC Championship vs. Broncos, 1/11/98 — Aldridge intercepts Slash

The Steelers were trailing at halftime 24-14, but Kordell Stewart and Jerome Bettis methodically drove down the field to open the second half. After The Bus was stuffed on first-and-goal from the five, Stewart was looking for Charles Johnson in the back of the end zone. However, the pass was picked out of the air by linebacker Allen Aldridge.

1/11/98 AFC Championship in PGH

Trailing 24-14 in the 3rd quarter.

No. 7 seed: Divisional Round vs. Jaguars, 1/14/18 — 4th quarter, fourth down incompletion

Pittsburgh was trailing 28-21 in the fourth, and a bad Jacksonville punt gave the Steelers the ball already across midfield. Facing a fourth-and-one from the 39, Pittsburgh decided to go for it, but the play-action pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster was incomplete.

1/14/18 AFC Divisional in PGH

Trailing 28-21 with 13:02 in the 4th.

4th & 1 on the Jacksonville 39.

versus...

No. 10 seed: AFC Divisional at Broncos, 1/17/16 — Manning’s third & 12 conversion

After the Pittsburgh turnover three plays earlier, Peyton Manning was quickly facing a vital third-and-12 from his own 33-yard line in the fourth quarter. He connected with rookie receiver Bennie Fowler for 31 yards.

1/17/16 AFC Divisional in Denver

Steelers leading 13-12 with 8:40 in the 4th.

3rd and 12 on their own 33.

No. 8 seed: AFC Championship at Dolphins, 1/6/85 — Lyle Blackwood’s INT

Despite being a 10-point underdog, Pittsburgh was trailing Miami just 17-14 in the second quarter of the AFC Championship. But Mark Malone could not remain flawless in a shootout with Dan Marino. Safety Lyle Blackwood snagged a tipped pass for an interception, at the Steelers’ best opportunity to take the lead.

1/6/85 AFC Championship in Miami

Trailing 17-14 in the 2nd quarter.

versus...

No. 9 seed: AFC Championship vs. Patriots, 1/23/05 — Branch’s 60-yard TD

Leading 3-0, New England took over with 6:58 left in the first quarter. Their defense had just stuffed Jerome Bettis on a fourth-and-one, on a play where he also fumbled the football. On first down, Tom Brady dropped back with all the time in the world, and found Deion Branch a step ahead of Deshea Townsend for the 60-yard touchdown.

1/23/05 AFC Championship in PGH

Tomorrow, we’ll introduce another bracket of 16 moments, including a special teams heartbreak in overtime, Jesse James’ legendary ‘drop,’ and not one, but two Mark Royals appearances.