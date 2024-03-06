Tuesday’s cuts open free agent options for Steelers at LB, DB

Tuesday, March 5 was a busy day in the NFL ecosystem. Most notably, it marked the deadline for teams to place tags on players such as Micah Parsons and Jaylon Johnson. However, the day was also filled with a number of cuts, some surprising, of veteran defenders across the league.

With a number of team needs in the 2024 offseason, there’s a good chance the Steelers will be looking at the free agent market to fill some of them prior to the draft. A number of the players cut on March 5 could be potential Steelers targets, especially at positions such as linebacker and safety where the Steelers have holes that could be filled with rotational to mid-level starters.

At first glance, no. This doesn’t make a lot of sense. Over the past few years, Adams has been vastly overpaid and injury prone, while Diggs, a 31-year-old free safety, doesn’t seem like a priority target given that the Steelers have Minkah Fitzpatrick on their roster.

But with Steelers safeties Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal disappointing in 2023, it makes perfect sense that the Steelers might be looking to upgrade that rotation entering the new season.

At his old price tag, Jamal Adams to the Steelers would’ve made zero sense. However, he’s only played in 10 games over the past two seasons with just 51 total tackles and no sacks or interceptions. Despite being just 28 years old and a former All-Pro, he won’t be commanding much money this offseason.

As a result, the veteran, high-pedigree defender seems like the exact kind of player Mike Tomlin and the Steelers could take a chance on in free agency. Adams isn’t known for his coverage chops, but with 21.5 career sacks, he’s a physical presence at box safety. Adams filling that role would allow Fitzpatrick to return to playing center-fielder, where he excels the most.

Diggs admittedly still doesn’t make a lot of sense, but at over 30 in a crowded safety market, he could certainly be available for a reasonable price this offseason. Pittsburgh has shown an affinity towards utilizing a three-safety rotation over the past few seasons, meaning he could slide right into a role with the Steelers. And despite being in the latter half of his career, Diggs can still play — in 2023 he recorded 95 tackles and an interception, his fourth-consecutive season playing in every single game. He made three-straight Pro Bowls from 2020-2022

Speaking of veteran defenders who still have some gas left in the tank, linebacker Eric Kendricks was another name released on March 5. At 31 years old, Kendricks isn’t an every-down, coverage linebacker at this point in his career, but he’s still playing at a very high level. Kendricks just recorded his eighth-straight 100+ tackle season, with 117 in 2023 with the Chargers to go along with 3.5 sacks.

The former All-Pro would give Pittsburgh an extremely reliable, veteran presence in the middle of their defense. The Steelers have struggled with inconsistency and injury at the position for the last several years, making Kendricks a promising fit. He’s already been linked to the black and gold by several websites, such as CBS Sports.

Like the other players on this list, Williams and Jenkins are longtime NFL starters who were cap casualties during the 2024 offseason.

Williams is admittedly a stretch as a Steelers free agency target, as at 5’9 and 187 pounds, he’s well below the size Pittsburgh usually looks for in their corners. However, Williams is one of the league’s most underrated cover corners with slot/outside versatility, making him an intriguing fit for most NFL defenses. Per CBS Sports, Williams only gave up two touchdowns in 2023 and was given PFF’s fourth-highest coverage grade in the entire league.

The Steelers have a number of defensive backs slated to enter free agency this offseason, making a capable, versatile corner like Williams a possible option.

As is a common theme with this list, at soon to be 31 years old and in a strong free agency market at cornerback (which could also include big names like L’Jarius Sneed and Jaylon Johnson as trade targets), Williams might be surprisingly affordable. Despite being a veteran, he had a career year in 2023, recording 53 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and tying a career-high with four interceptions.

Rayshawn Jenkins makes a little more sense for Pittsburgh, as the strong safety could be a viable starting option for the Steelers opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2024. Jenkins is coming off of two straight 100+ tackle, multi-interception seasons with the Jaguars. Like Williams, Jenkins won't be cheap but he will be affordable, as at 30 years old, he won’t be commanding a top-of-the-market contract.

It is worth noting that Williams and other Jaguars players had a minor beef with Steelers wide receiver George Pickens last season, but that story is highly unlikely to affect Williams’ free agency choices.

Perhaps Tuesday’s most surprising cut, the Dolphins released talented and well-liked starting linebacker Jerome Baker, making him an immediately popular free agent target in Steelers circles.

Baker, 27, has been a consistent and productive starter for the Dolphins ever since being drafted out of Ohio State in 2018. In 2023, he recorded 78 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Known for his coverage ability and athleticism out of college (Baker ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash), he might be the MIKE linebacker the Steelers are looking for. Plus, he already pairs well with current Pittsburgh linebacker Elandon Roberts, as the two were formerly teammates in Miami.

It is worth noting that the Dolphins officially cut Baker with a released/failed physical designation. Baker suffered knee and wrist injuries that prematurely ended his 2023 season, with it likely being the wrist issue that caused the failed physical. However, if he can fully recover prior to the 2024 season, he will be a strong free agent option for the black and gold. For what it’s worth, the Dolphins are still reportedly open to bringing Baker back.