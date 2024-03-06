Jerome Baker would be the perfect signing at ILB

The Steelers have had great success when it comes to acquiring former Miami Dolphins. Whether it was trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick, or signing Elandon Roberts and Eric Rowe, Pittsburgh has batted 1.000 on adding former Dolphins to their roster. And with recent developments, they could go back to that well.

Linebacker Jerome Baker was released by the Dolphins earlier this week, and with the Steelers having a need at off-ball linebacker, there may be a branch extended to Baker to join his former teammate, Roberts, in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense.

Baker’s specialty is what the Steelers have lacked at the position for the longest time- pass coverage. While PFF grades are largely subjective, he was given a 74.4 grade in coverage and picked off two passes in 2023. He also had 32 defensive stops, which are tackles that constitute the offensive play as a failed play.

The likes of Kwon Alexander, Mykal Walker, and Myles Jack are all free agents. The Steelers are thin at the position, and having someone who can patrol the middle while Roberts continues to be the great run-stopper that he is, with Cole Holcomb rotating in, would give Pittsburgh a solid rotation.