Report: Bills to release starting center Mitch Morse ahead of 2024 free agency

The Buffalo Bills are set to release starting center Mitch Morse ahead of the 2024 NFL free agency period, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Morse, a former second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, has been with the Bills for each of the last five seasons, having signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension just last season. His release is the latest of several moves to clear space against the salary cap, saving the team $8.5 million in 2024. The Bills will now plan to slide left guard Connor McGovern over to center, with former fifth-round pick David Edwards starting at left guard, Ian Rapoport reports.

That means Morse will now be the latest potential name in the mix as the next starting center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have plenty of options available at this point following the release of veteran Mason Cole in late February, whether in free agency or in this deep class of offensive linemen.

In 2023, Morse was one of just nine centers to allow fewer than two sacks on the season, ranked 12th in the league with a 97.8 pass-blocking efficiency rating per PFF (among the 32 centers with 500+ blocking opportunities). Notably, he is overall a better pass blocker than he is a run blocker, which might rub the Steelers the wrong way as they look to install new OC Arthur Smith’s run-heavy scheme.

Though Morse is on the older side, there are some younger options available in free agency, including the Dolphinas’ Connor Williams (arguably the top option available, though he’s recovering from a late-season ACL tear), Raiders’ Andre James and Broncos’ Lloyd Cushenberry III, all at the age of 26. Because of his age, Morse might be considered more affordable, with PFF projecting Williams, James and Cushenberry for an $7.5 million average annual value, $9 million AAV, and $12.5 million AAV, respectively.

Time will tell if there’s any interest, but having been released ahead of the start of free agency period, the Steelers are free to explore a deal whenever they see fit, should they find Morse’s potential appealing ahead of the official start of free agency.