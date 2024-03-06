Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers could pursue Gabe Davis in free agency

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
The Athletic predicts LB Jerome Baker as free agent signing for Steelers | Allison Koehler, Steelers Wire
The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly foresees the Steelers snagging soon-to-be free agent Jerome Baker after his anticipated release from the Miami Dolphins.
“Would not be stunned if Steelers bring in Jerome Baker at ILB. Actually, I’d say there is a good chance,” Kaboly tweeted.
The six-year veteran was set to make $10.768 million in 2024 with a cap number north of $14 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the two parties couldn’t agree to terms on a reworked contract; however, should he not get a better offer from another team (ahem, the Steelers), Miami is said to be open to his return.
Steelers Named Landing Spot for 49ers Star | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Steelers were reportedly in the hunt for Young near the trade deadline before the 49ers acquired him. Now, as a free agent, they could get their hands on him without having to give up a draft pick.
This past season, Young recorded 7.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. While he’s never hit the double-digit sack mark, he’s still viewed as a starter-capable player with plenty of upside.
Steelers Have Diontae Johnson Replacement in Free Agency | Stephen Thompson, All Steelers
“With Diontae Johnson’s future in question past 2024, the Steelers have to be interested in a receiver at some point this offseason. Davis didn’t take a leap in his fourth year as expected. His numbers stayed stagnant, as he managed only 45 catches, but seven were touchdowns. He has at least six touchdowns in all four NFL seasons.”
The Steelers would save $10 million against the cap but still shoulder $5,833,334 in dead cap money if they release Johnson, so the likely move would be a trade, given that he’s still a productive player nearing his prime.
