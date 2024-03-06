Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers could pursue Gabe Davis in free agency

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly foresees the Steelers snagging soon-to-be free agent Jerome Baker after his anticipated release from the Miami Dolphins. “Would not be stunned if Steelers bring in Jerome Baker at ILB. Actually, I’d say there is a good chance,” Kaboly tweeted. The six-year veteran was set to make $10.768 million in 2024 with a cap number north of $14 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the two parties couldn’t agree to terms on a reworked contract; however, should he not get a better offer from another team (ahem, the Steelers), Miami is said to be open to his return.

The Steelers were reportedly in the hunt for Young near the trade deadline before the 49ers acquired him. Now, as a free agent, they could get their hands on him without having to give up a draft pick. This past season, Young recorded 7.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. While he’s never hit the double-digit sack mark, he’s still viewed as a starter-capable player with plenty of upside.