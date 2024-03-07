Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Chipped Ham Bracket, Round 1

It’s Round 1, day three of the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers March Sadness — the NCAA-style tournament of the worst moments in black and gold history. If you haven’t voted yet in our earlier brackets, check out Day 1 & Day 2. Let’s introduce the next 16 moments.

The Steelers had five minutes left in the game and needed a touchdown to win. Neil O’Donnell drove Pittsburgh across the field, ultimately giving the Steelers a first-and-goal from the nine yard line. It would all come down to a fourth-and-goal from the three. O’Donnell was looking for Barry Foster in the shallow of the end zone, but lineback Dennis Gibson broke up the pass.

1/15/95 AFC Championship in PGH

4th & goal from the 3-yard line.

No. 16 seed: Week 15 vs. Patriots, 12/17/17 — Jesse caught it

Home-field advantage in the playoffs was on the line. It seemed like it would become reality, when JuJu Smith-Schuster busted a 69-yard catch-and-run with 52 seconds left in the game. Then, Ben Roethlisberger found tight end Jesse James wide open in the end zone for the game-winning score, but after thousands of replays, the refs decided that he didn’t complete the catch. Two plays later, Roethlisberger was picked off to seal the defeat.

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 1: 3 More Yards

No. 2 seed: AFC Divisional Round at Titans, 1/11/03 — Dewayne Washington runs into kicker

Joe Nedney lined up in overtime for the game-winning 31-yard field goal. The kick was good, but Pittsburgh had actually called a timeout. Nedney tried again, and this time he missed, however, Dewayne Washington was flagged for running into the kicker. Third time was a charm for Nedney and the Titans.

1/11/03 AFC Divisional in TEN

No. 15 seed: Week 16 at Saints, 12/23/18 — JuJu fumbles away the game (& season)

Despite all the craziness that occurred earlier in this game, Ben Roethlisberger was engineering another fourth-quarter comeback with 1:25 left in the game. Trailing 31-28, Pittsburgh faced a first-and-ten on the Saints 42. Roethlisberger completed the pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who fumbled the ball and the Steelers’ shot at the playoffs.

12/23/18 Week 16 at New Orleans

Trailing 31-28 with :41 seconds left in the 4th.

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 2: OT FG penalty

No. 3 seed: AFC Wildcard vs. Chargers, 1/9/83 — Fouts screen to Winslow

San Diego had the ball back with four minutes left, trailing 28-24. They drove down to Pittsburgh’s 12-yard line. On third and seven, the Chargers faked a sweep, the Steelers bit, and Dan Fouts threw a screen to Kellen Winslow for the game-winning comeback.

1/9/83 AFC Wildcard in PGH

San Diego trailing 28-24.

3rd & 7 from the Pittsburgh 12 yard line.

No. 14 seed: AFC Wild Card vs. Jaguars, 1/5/08 — Ben’s third pick

Pittsburgh was trailing 21-7, but the momentum was shifting. Josh Scobee had missed a field goal, and the Steelers had driven to the Jaguars 21-yard line. On second-and-four, Ben Roethlisberger tried dumping it to Carey Davis, but defensive tackle Derek Landri reached to the heavens and picked it off.

1/5/08 AFC Wildcard in PGH

Trailing 21-7 in the 2nd.

2nd & 4 from the Jaguars 21.

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 3: Fouts screen to Winslow

No. 4 seed: AFC Divisional Round at Broncos, 1/17/16 — Toussaint’s fourth-quarter fumble

Clinging on to a 13-12 lead in the fourth quarter, Ben Roethlisberger began methodically moving the ball down the field, with completions to Jesse James, Markus Wheaton, and Darrius Heyward-Bey. It appeared inevitable that the Steelers would expand on their lead. On second-and-four from Denver’s 34, Fitzgerald Toussaint got the ball and was untouched for about six or seven yards. Then, safety Bradley Roby came sprinting in with a hit that caused a fumble and changed the direction of the game.

1/17/16 AFC Divisional in Denver

Steelers lead 13-12. 2nd & 4 on Denver's 34.

No. 13 seed: 1/14/18 AFC Divisional vs Jaguars - Bell stuffed on fourth & 1

Pittsburgh was trailing 14-0 in the first quarter but had advanced to the Jacksonville 21-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-1, the Steelers decided to go for it, giving the ball to Le’Veon Bell

who was tackled by Jalen Ramsey and Malik Jackson behind the line of scrimmage. The Jaguars proceeded to drive 75 yards for a touchdown.

1/14/18 AFC Divisional in PGH

Trailing 14-0 in 1st.

4th & 1 on Jacksonville 21.

Poll What Moment Moves On? 4: Toussaint’s fumble

No. 5 seed: AFC Championship vs. Dolphins, 12/31/72 — Ham’s INT called back

Pittsburgh was clinging to a 10-7 lead in the third quarter, and Miami replaced quarterback Earl Morrall for Bob Griese. Jack Ham appeared to make that decision costly for the Dolphins, when he made an incredible reaching interception. However, Dwight White had jumped the gun before the snap and couldn’t get back onside, so the play was reversed by the refs. That 11-play drive would finish with a two-yard Jim Klick touchdown run that gave Miami a lead that was never relinquished.

12/31/72 AFC Championship in PGH

Leading 10-7 in the third quarter.

No. 12 seed: AFC Divisional vs. Bills, 1/9/93 — Royals’ fumble holds

The Steelers were trailing 14-3 in the fourth quarter, but were about to make it an eight-point game with a Gary Anderson 32-yard field goal. However, holder Mark Royals fumbled the Kendall Gammon snap. Royals tried to run with the ball but was tackled for a loss.

1/9/93 AFC Divisional in PGH

Trailing 14-3 in the 4th.

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 5: Ham’s INT called back

No. 6 seed: AFC Championship, 12/26/76 — Stabler’s play-action to Bankston

Despite being up 17-7 in the third quarter, Oakland found themselves going for it on fourth-and-one from the Steelers 24-yard line. A stop could have sparked a Pittsburgh comeback. Warren Bankston (who had already scored a receiving touchdown) came in as a third tight end, but instead of running the ball, Ken Stabler dialed up a play-action pass to Bankston for the first down. The Raiders would go on to take a 24-7 lead.

12/26/76 AFC Championship in Oakland

Trailing 17-7

Oakland goes for it on 4th & 1 from the Pittsburgh 24.

No. 11 seed: AFC Divisional vs. Bills, 1/9/93 — Shelton drops pick-6

Pittsburgh didn’t put up any first-half points after their opening drive field goal. However, they were only trailing 7-3 at halftime. On Buffalo’s opening possession of the second half, Frank Reich’s pass to Don Beebe hit Richard Shelton right in the hands, in what was sure to be a pick-six. Instead, on the next play, Reich connected with James Lofton to increase the lead to 14-3.

1/9/93 Divisional in PGH

Trailing 7-3 in the 3rd quarter.

Richard Shelton drops a sure pick-6.

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 6: Stabler to Bankston

No. 7 seed: AFC Wildcard at Chiefs, 1/8/94 — Royals blocked

Pittsburgh was winning 24-17 with less than five minutes left in the fourth, and more or less in control of the game. Mark Royals came out to punt, but Kansas City tight end Keith Cash broke through the line to block it. The Chiefs recovered and returned it to the Steelers nine-yard line.

1/8/94 AFC Wildcard in Kansas City

Ahead 24-17 with less and five minutes left.

No. 10 seed: AFC Divisional vs. Jaguars, 1/14/18 — Telvin Smith’s fumble recovery

The Steelers were trailing 21-7 with 2:33 left in the first half. They had just crossed midfield when Yannick Ngakoue sacked Ben Roethlisberger, causing him to fumble the ball. Telvin Smith scooped it up and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown.

1/14/18 AFC Divisional in PGH

Trailing 21-7 with 2:33 left in the 2nd quarter.

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 7: Royals blocked

No. 8 seed: AFC Divisional at Patriots, 1/5/97 — Martin’s Fog Bowl TD

Pittsburgh never had a chance in this fog bowl. The nail in the coffin was probably when Curtis Martin ripped off a 78-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 21-0. This was New England’s first home playoff win.

1/5/97 AFC Divisional in New England

No. 9 seed: AFC Championship at Raiders, 12/26/76 — Willie Hall’s interception

Without Franco Harris or Rocky Bleier, Pittsburgh didn’t have much of an offensive attack. So in the second quarter, when Willie Hall picked off Terry Bradshaw and returned it to the one-yard line, the ensuing touchdown was all the points the Raiders would need on this day. They still went on to score 14 more.

12/26/76 AFC Championship in Oakland

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 8: Martin’s 78-yd TD

We’ll introduce the final 16 moments tomorrow, including appearances from Tim Tebow, Justin McCareins, and Alfred Pupunu.