Don’t judge the 2024 Steelers yet

I’ve often heard the period between winter and spring break in school called “the Dark Ages.” The weather is bad, there’s nothing fun going on, and everything just feels stagnant and boring.

It’s a similar feeling to what NFL fans are going through right now — the doldrums in between the Super Bowl and free agency, where there’s nothing exciting in the football world beyond reserve/future contracts and endless speculation. It’s a boring time to be a football fan, and as a result, the mindset you were in at the end of the season is what you get stuck in during this point in the offseason. If your team won the Super Bowl, you’re probably still running off that high. For the other 31 fanbases, the feeling of falling short and wanting to rebuild continues to grow worse, only ceasing once your team finally does something.

But here’s the fun part: they can’t.

OK, that’s not entirely true — pre-free agency trades are rare but they do happen, and there’s a smattering of releases, restructures, re-signings, and other such roster moves this time of year. But ultimately, it’s impossible to truly see a team’s vision for the upcoming season’s roster until free agency and the draft finally begin. That’s also when the trade market tends to heat up.

To avoid burying the lede any further, the reason why I’m writing this is because Steeler fans are still stuck in that post-playoff depression that began the second the Buffalo Bills jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter of their January Wild Card matchup with the Steelers. Those same thoughts of the Steelers will never win anything significant with Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph at quarterback — which, to clarify, I largely agree with — have since boiled into the Steelers don’t care about the quarterback position and are an unserious franchise.

I don’t want to overreact to this overreaction, as purposeful hyperbole is half of the fun of online fandom. But I do want to push back against the growing sentiment that the Steelers don’t care about the quarterback position, innovation, or making big roster moves. It’s true they haven’t made any this offseason, but as stated earlier, that’s simply because they can’t yet.

Of course, one could point to past history to prove otherwise; the Steelers are a franchise well-known for the conservative “Steelers way” and the somewhat boring front office management that can result in. In past seasons, that argument might’ve been valid, but at the moment it doesn’t carry much weight.

That’s because of Omar Khan, who was named the Steelers general manager in May of 2022, succeeding longtime GM Kevin Colbert. In his short tenure up to this point, Khan (as well as assistant GM Andy Weidl), have established the Steelers as a far more aggressive team than in years past. Khan’s roster moves have involved a number of trades, an uncharacteristically aggressive free agency period in 2023 including the splash signing of guard Isaac Seumalo, as well as a trade up in the first round of his first-ever draft as GM.

As for how that draft went, it was widely regarded as one of the best in the NFL, with Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr., and Keeanu Benton looking like quality starters, while Darnell Washington and Nick Herbig have the makings of excellent rotational players.

Khan’s time as Steelers GM hasn’t been perfect, but up to this point he’s had a stellar track record in most aspects of the job.

To be fair, he hasn’t fixed the team’s quarterback issues yet, but don’t forget that hindsight is 20/20. Entering 2023, it made perfect sense to give Kenny Pickett a second year as a starter, and as for 2024, Khan hasn’t had a chance yet to add to the positional group. Big changes could be coming. We just have no way of knowing yet.

This isn’t to say that the Steelers will end up going after Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, or the other countless quarterbacks and big-name free agents that have populated rumor headlines for the past few months. With Khan, there’s a definite chance that the Steelers are more aggressive than we’ve come to expect — or maybe he really does mean it when he says he believes in Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback, and it’s not just press conference speak.

To be clear, I’ll be as critical as the next person if the Steelers enter Week 1 with Pickett and Rudolph as their top two quarterbacks. But it’s pointless to complain about the Steelers’ inaction on this front in the one part of the offseason where inaction is the norm.

Omar Khan has performed well enough in his time as general manager to earn the trust and patience from the Steelers fanbase this offseason. It should go without saying, but under his leadership the Steelers front office has clearly been a serious organization that cares about winning.

There’s no guarantee that Khan’s roster will be perfect — or even good — in the upcoming season, but that’s no reason to complain about the roster before there’s even one to begin with. It’s a little too early to be judging the 2024 Steelers.