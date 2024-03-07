Mike Greenberg extremely critical of Steelers’ handling of QB situation

Several media personalities haven’t been shy when giving their thoughts on the Steelers and Kenny Pickett. Former Steeler Ryan Clark said yesterday that Pickett wasn’t going to lead the Steelers to the promised land, and that the Steelers would be “dead wrong” to start him in 2024.

Now, it’s Mike Greenberg’s turn. The Get Up host let his feelings on the matter be known this morning.

“If 32 teams had the choice of Kenny Pickett or Justin Fields right now, all would take Fields,” Greenberg said. “I don’t understand what the Steelers are seeing that the rest of us aren’t.”

Pickett and Fields have dealt with very similar situations. While Pickett had Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, Fields had Luke Getsy. The general consensus is that those two were the worst offensive coordinators in football (though Getsy did just get another job with the Raiders). Since 2022, Pickett averages about eight more passing yards per game than Fields (179 to 171.6) while Fields has 28 more total touchdowns than Pickett, as well as a higher passer rating.