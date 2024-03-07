Steelers to meet with WVU center Zach Frazier for a pre-draft visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have scheduled a pre-draft visit with WVU offensive lineman Zach Frazier, Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report reported Thursday. The 6’3, 310 prospect has started for the Mountaineers in each of the past three seasons.

Sources: West Virginia IOL Zach Frazier has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Chicago Bears & Pittsburgh Steelers.



He’s also had formal meetings with the Bears, Lions, Bengals, Cowboys Buccaneers, Chargers and Dolphins. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 7, 2024

Generally, Frazier has been considered a second-round prospect, coming in at No. 35 on draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s most recent Top-50 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings list — falling three spots since the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. He notes:

Frazier is a very physical center with average size and length. In the pass game, he is quick out of his stance, plays with a wide, firm base and immediately anchors. He has the lateral quickness to redirect and mirror while playing with excellent eyes/awareness. He will occasionally get overaggressive, duck his head and put himself in a tough spot, but he’s athletic enough to recover. In the run game, he locks on with strong hands, rolls his hips and uproots defenders. He is quick to the second level and adjusts well in space. He is a bulldog, collecting one knockdown after another to finish plays. Frazier was a four-time state wrestling champion in high school and he carries that tenacity over to the football field. He will be a Day 1 starter and tempo setter for the team that drafts him.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has Frazier as his third-ranked center, behind Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and Duke’s Graham Barton.