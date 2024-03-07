Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers potential trade target signs massive contract

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

A massive free agent name has come off the Pittsburgh Steelers this week and they’ll have to look elsewhere to fill a void at cornerback. Bears star corner Jaylon Johnson, rumored to be a potential luxury signing for the Steelers, will stay in Chicago after signing a four-year, $76 million deal that includes $54.4 million in guaranteed money.

Steelers general manager Omar Kahn has to be bluffing. He must have an ulterior motive or a hidden agenda. He must be hiding something, or negotiating, or messing with the media when he says Pittsburgh likes its quarterback situation. Because taken at face value, Kahn’s comments during last week’s NFL Scouting Combine paint his proud franchise as content to toil in mediocrity.