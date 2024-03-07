Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers potential trade target signs massive contract

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers Free Agent Target Re-Signs With Bears | Stephen Thompson, All Steelers
A massive free agent name has come off the Pittsburgh Steelers this week and they’ll have to look elsewhere to fill a void at cornerback.
Bears star corner Jaylon Johnson, rumored to be a potential luxury signing for the Steelers, will stay in Chicago after signing a four-year, $76 million deal that includes $54.4 million in guaranteed money.
Why Browns fans should hope the Steelers will remain committed to Kenny Pickett — Jimmy Watkins | Jimmy Watkins, Clevelend.com
Steelers general manager Omar Kahn has to be bluffing. He must have an ulterior motive or a hidden agenda. He must be hiding something, or negotiating, or messing with the media when he says Pittsburgh likes its quarterback situation.
Because taken at face value, Kahn’s comments during last week’s NFL Scouting Combine paint his proud franchise as content to toil in mediocrity.
Former Steelers OL Signs Massive Deal With Rams | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
Former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson has signed a massive deal with the Los Angeles Rams, keeping him in LA after a successful season, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.
Dotson and the Rams agreed to a three-year deal worth $48 million after his single season in Los Angeles. He was traded from Pittsburgh prior to the start of the regular season, earning the starting job on the West Coast. Afterward, he quickly became one of the best guards in the NFL, earning himself a major payday with his second contract.
