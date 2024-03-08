Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Banana Split Bracket, Round 1

The first round of Steelers March Sadness concludes today with the final 16 moments. If you missed any of this week’s first-round matchups, revisit Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3. Today’s entries include appearances from Tim Tebow, John Elway and more. Let’s get to it.

No. 1 seed: Week 13 at Bengals, 12/4/17 — Shazier’s career-ending injury

It was the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Cincinnati had just entered the red zone on their opening drive, after picking off Ben Roethlisberger three plays earlier. Facing a second-and-five, Ryan Shazier appeared to make a routine tackle to prevent Josh Malone from getting the first down. In reality, he suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.

12/4/17 Week 13 in Cincinnati.

Ryan Shazier suffers a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/1M803HkTeO — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 16 seed: AFC Championship vs. Ravens, 1/18/09 — Sweed’s dropped TD

The Steelers were at midfield, leading 13-7 with 1:00 left in the second quarter. Limas Sweed was wide open for an easy touchdown, but the ball went off his outstretched fingers. It came to symbolize the career of a promising young receiver.

1/18/09 AFC Championship in PGH

Steelers leading 13-7 with 1:00 left in 2nd quarter.

Limas Sweed drops an easy touchdown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/wH58gKUCWz — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) March 4, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 1: Shazier’s injury

16: Sweed’s drop vote view results 92% 1: Shazier’s injury (26 votes)

7% 16: Sweed’s drop (2 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

No. 2 seed: AFC Wildcard at Broncos, 1/8/12 — Tebow to Thomas in OT

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow completed just 9-of-20 passes in regulation, so Pittsburgh stacked the box in overtime, anticipating a run. Instead, Tebow found Demaryius Thomas in stride for the 80-yard, game-winning touchdown.

1/8/12 AFC Wildcard at Denver

First play of OT. Tim Tebow finds Demaryius Thomas in stride#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/oq9ayzIaJm — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 15 seed: 11/26/98 Week 13 in Detroit - OT coin flip on Thanksgiving

It was overtime on Thanksgiving Day in the Pontiac Superdome. Referee Phil Luckett asked Jerome Bettis to call heads or tails. Bettis called tails. Luckett heard heads. The Steelers lost the game and went on a five-game losing streak to miss the playoffs.

11/26/98

Thanksgiving Day in the Pontiac Superdome.

OT coin flip.

Bettis calls tails. Phil Luckett heard heads.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/aGF4Z2qr4T — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 2: Tebow in OT

15: T’giving coin flip vote view results 96% 2: Tebow in OT (26 votes)

3% 15: T’giving coin flip (1 vote) 27 votes total Vote Now

No. 3 seed: 1/27/02 AFC Championship vs. Patriots — Kordell’s second 4th quarter INT

Despite the interception just 43 seconds earlier, Pittsburgh had one more chance for a comeback, trailing 24-17 with 2:11 left in the game. This time, on a second-and-ten from his own 40, Kordell Stewart forced a pass to Plaxico Burress, despite the excellent coverage. The pass wasn’t even catchable, and Lawyer Milloy made the game-sealing interception.

1/27/02 AFC Championship

Down 24-17 with 2:11 left in the 4th.

2nd & 10 from the PIT 40.

Kordell Stewart throws to Plaxico Burgess in good coverage. Lawyer Milloy makes the interception.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/JoZdUOSDCG — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 14 seed: 1/10/21 AFC Wildcard vs Browns - Porter Gustin INT

Pittsburgh was trailing 28-0 early in the second quarter. Facing a third-and-two near midfield, Ben Roethlisberger threw what would have been an easy first down completion on a curl route to Vance McDonald. However, the ball was tipped at the line by Vincent Taylor, and Porter Gustin dove for the interception.

1/10/21 AFC Wildcard vs Browns

Steelers trailing 28-0 in the 2nd quarter.

Vincent Taylor tips Ben Roethlisberger's pass. Porter Gustin dives for the interception.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/8vBMINHOQW — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) March 4, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 3: Kordell’s 4th qtr INT

14: Gustin picks off Ben vote view results 84% 3: Kordell’s 4th qtr INT (22 votes)

15% 14: Gustin picks off Ben (4 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

No. 4 seed: 1/11/98 AFC Championship vs Broncos — Elway ends comeback hopes

Pittsburgh was trailing 24-21 at the two minute warning. Denver was facing a third-and-five on their own 15-yard line. A stop would give the Steelers a chance at a last second comeback. But John Elway spread the field with five targets and found Shannon Sharpe in man coverage with Jason Gildon. Gildon had his back to the throw, or he may have been able to make a play on the ball. Instead, Denver went into victory formation.

1/11/98 AFC Championship in PGH

Pittsburgh trailing 24-21.

Denver facing 3rd & 5 on their own 15.

John Elway connects with Shannon Sharpe for the game-clinching first down.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/8SBRCe96tz — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 13 seed: AFC Divisional at LA Raiders, 1/1/84 — Lester Hayes pick-6

This game was probably over in the first, when Pittsburgh faced a fourth-and-inches on the goal line, and decided to kick the 17-yard field goal. But their only lead of the game evaporated on the next Steelers possession when Lester Hayes returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown.

1/1/84 AFC Divisional in LA

Lester Hayes picks off Mark Malone for an easy touchdown to make the score 7-3.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/5KhIY9awhL — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 4: Elway ends comeback

13: Hayes pick-6 vote view results 80% 4: Elway ends comeback (20 votes)

20% 13: Hayes pick-6 (5 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

No. 5 seed: AFC Divisional at Titans, 1/11/03 — McNair to McCareins in OT

If the first 60 minutes of this game were any indication, overtime was going to be a slugfest. Maybe Pittsburgh and Tennessee would need more than one period. Well, that would not be the case. On the second play of OT, Steve McNair found Justin McCareins, who spun away from Dewayne Washington for 31 yards. One play later, the two would connect again for another 22 yards. Just like that, the Titans were in field goal position.

1/11/03 AFC Divisional in TEN

On the 2nd play of OT, Steve McNair connects with Justin McCareins, who spins away from Dewayne Washington. Two plays later, the Titans were in FG position.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/G94f1p1D9m — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 12 seed: AFC Championship vs. Dolphins, 12/31/72 — Larry Seiple’s fake punt

The Steelers had an early 7-0 lead against the perfect Dolphins with the momentum in the black and gold’s favor. In the second quarter, Miami faced a fourth-and-five at midfield, so Larry Seiple lined up at the Dolphin’s own 35 to receive the punt. Even though Don Shula

did not call for the fake, the part-time rusher saw something he liked and took off for 37 yards. NFL Films called it the ‘turning point of the game.’ It would set up Earl Morrall’s nine-yard touchdown pass to fullback Larry Csonka to tie the game at seven, but more importantly, swinging the momentum in Miami’s favor.

12/31/72 AFC Championship in PGH

Leading 7-0 in the 2nd quarter.

4th & 5 from midfield.

Larry Seiple fakes the punt and takes off for 37 yards.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/M3KUSgKPBh — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 5: McCareins in OT

12: Seiple’s fake punt vote view results 52% 5: McCareins in OT (12 votes)

47% 12: Seiple’s fake punt (11 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

No. 6 seed: AFC Divisional at Broncos, 12/24/77 — Tom Jackson’s first interception

The Steelers were losing to Denver 24-21 with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter. Bradshaw dropped back to pass from the Pittsburgh 39-yard line. The protection was good and the receiver was open, but Tom Jackson made an athletic leap to stab the ball out of the air, and return it to the nine-yard-line. The Broncos would kick a field goal to make the score 27-21.

12/24/77 AFC Divisional in Denver.

Trailing 24-21 with 7:17 left in the 4th.

Pittsburgh at the 39-yard line.

Tom Jackson makes an athletic leap to intercept Terry Bradshaw's pass and return it to the 9.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/idPeOk6DDd — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 11 seed: AFC Wild Card at Chiefs, 1/8/94 — Montana forces OT

Even after the special teams debacle, Pittsburgh’s defense still managed to force a fourth down from the seven-yard line. However, Montana had plenty of time in the pocket and found Tim Barnett in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 24.

1/8/94 AFC Wildcard in Kansas City

Ahead 24-17 in the 4th.

Joe Montana finds Tim Barnett in the back of the end zone to force overtime.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/1ytsqhqc9M — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 6: Jackson’s 1st INT

11: Montana forces OT vote view results 22% 6: Jackson’s 1st INT (5 votes)

77% 11: Montana forces OT (17 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

No. 7 seed: 1/9/83 AFC Wild Card vs. Chargers — Blount INT called back

Pittsburgh was winning 28-17 when Mel Blount picked off Dan Fouts in the end zone. However, it was called back on a Jack Ham holding penalty. Instead of sitting on an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, Fouts got a second chance at his ultimately successful comeback.

1/9/83 AFC Wildcard in PGH

Winning 28-17 in the 4th quarter.

Mel Blount picks off Dan Fouts in the end zone, but it was called back on a Jack Ham holding penalty. Fouts would go on to score a TD.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/891g898KMd — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 10 seed: AFC Championship vs. Chargers, 1/15/95 — Alfred Pupunu TD

Pittsburgh outgained San Diego 229-46 in total yards in the first half, and the trend appeared to continue in the third quarter. With the Chargers trailing 13-3, San Diego dialed up a play-action pass that caught Pittsburgh looking. Tight end Alfred Pupunu was wide open to complete a 43-yard touchdown that made the score 13-10.

1/15/95 AFC Championship in PGH

San Diego trailing 13-3 in the 3rd quarter.

Stan Humphries tosses a play-action pass to Alfred Pupunu for a 43-yard TD.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/h8EioNtgon — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 7: Blount INT called back

10: Alfred Pupunu TD vote view results 47% 7: Blount INT called back (9 votes)

52% 10: Alfred Pupunu TD (10 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

No. 8 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Nick Collins pick-six

Pittsburgh had just given up a 29-yard touchdown to Jordy Nelson to fall behind 7-0. Then on the Steelers’ next play from scrimmage, Howard Green hit Ben Roethlisberger just as he was launching a deep ball to Mike Wallace. The pass went short of its target, allowing Nick Collins to intercept it and return it 37 yards for a touchdown.

2/6/11 Super Bowl 45

Steelers trailing 7-0 in the 1st quarter.

Ben Roethlisberger is hit as he throws deep to Mike Wallace. Nick Collins picks it off and takes it to the house.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/gmrn9QReoh — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 9 seed: AFC Championship, 1/27/02 — Stewart’s first 4th quarter INT

Kordell Stewart was looking for a fourth-quarter comeback. He was facing a third-and-eight on the Pittsburgh 34, trailing 24-17 with 2:54 left in the game. The Steelers gave Stewart extra protection with Amos Zeroue and Chris Fuamata-Ma’afala both chipping out of the backfield. However, New England only rushed three, giving Stewart all the time in the world. Hines Ward found himself wide open in the middle of the field, but Stewart floated the pass over his head, where Tebucky Jones made the interception.

1/27/02 AFC Championship

Down 24-7 with 2:54 in the 4th.

3rd & 8 on the PIT 34

Kordell Stewart throws over Hines Ward's head.

Tebucky Jones makes the interception.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/GCNC7JZJuI — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 8: Collins pick-6

9: Kordell’s 1st 4th qtr INT vote view results 61% 8: Collins pick-6 (13 votes)

38% 9: Kordell’s 1st 4th qtr INT (8 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

We’ll kick off Round 2 next week. The journey to the saddest Steelers moment is on!