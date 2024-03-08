 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Banana Split Bracket, Round 1

The final 16 contenders of our worst 64 moments

By Kyle Chrise
AFC Championship: Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The first round of Steelers March Sadness concludes today with the final 16 moments. If you missed any of this week’s first-round matchups, revisit Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3. Today’s entries include appearances from Tim Tebow, John Elway and more. Let’s get to it.

No. 1 seed: Week 13 at Bengals, 12/4/17 — Shazier’s career-ending injury

It was the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Cincinnati had just entered the red zone on their opening drive, after picking off Ben Roethlisberger three plays earlier. Facing a second-and-five, Ryan Shazier appeared to make a routine tackle to prevent Josh Malone from getting the first down. In reality, he suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.

versus...

No. 16 seed: AFC Championship vs. Ravens, 1/18/09 — Sweed’s dropped TD

The Steelers were at midfield, leading 13-7 with 1:00 left in the second quarter. Limas Sweed was wide open for an easy touchdown, but the ball went off his outstretched fingers. It came to symbolize the career of a promising young receiver.

No. 2 seed: AFC Wildcard at Broncos, 1/8/12 — Tebow to Thomas in OT

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow completed just 9-of-20 passes in regulation, so Pittsburgh stacked the box in overtime, anticipating a run. Instead, Tebow found Demaryius Thomas in stride for the 80-yard, game-winning touchdown.

versus...

No. 15 seed: 11/26/98 Week 13 in Detroit - OT coin flip on Thanksgiving

It was overtime on Thanksgiving Day in the Pontiac Superdome. Referee Phil Luckett asked Jerome Bettis to call heads or tails. Bettis called tails. Luckett heard heads. The Steelers lost the game and went on a five-game losing streak to miss the playoffs.

No. 3 seed: 1/27/02 AFC Championship vs. Patriots — Kordell’s second 4th quarter INT

Despite the interception just 43 seconds earlier, Pittsburgh had one more chance for a comeback, trailing 24-17 with 2:11 left in the game. This time, on a second-and-ten from his own 40, Kordell Stewart forced a pass to Plaxico Burress, despite the excellent coverage. The pass wasn’t even catchable, and Lawyer Milloy made the game-sealing interception.

versus...

No. 14 seed: 1/10/21 AFC Wildcard vs Browns - Porter Gustin INT

Pittsburgh was trailing 28-0 early in the second quarter. Facing a third-and-two near midfield, Ben Roethlisberger threw what would have been an easy first down completion on a curl route to Vance McDonald. However, the ball was tipped at the line by Vincent Taylor, and Porter Gustin dove for the interception.

No. 4 seed: 1/11/98 AFC Championship vs Broncos — Elway ends comeback hopes

Pittsburgh was trailing 24-21 at the two minute warning. Denver was facing a third-and-five on their own 15-yard line. A stop would give the Steelers a chance at a last second comeback. But John Elway spread the field with five targets and found Shannon Sharpe in man coverage with Jason Gildon. Gildon had his back to the throw, or he may have been able to make a play on the ball. Instead, Denver went into victory formation.

versus...

No. 13 seed: AFC Divisional at LA Raiders, 1/1/84 — Lester Hayes pick-6

This game was probably over in the first, when Pittsburgh faced a fourth-and-inches on the goal line, and decided to kick the 17-yard field goal. But their only lead of the game evaporated on the next Steelers possession when Lester Hayes returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown.

No. 5 seed: AFC Divisional at Titans, 1/11/03 — McNair to McCareins in OT

If the first 60 minutes of this game were any indication, overtime was going to be a slugfest. Maybe Pittsburgh and Tennessee would need more than one period. Well, that would not be the case. On the second play of OT, Steve McNair found Justin McCareins, who spun away from Dewayne Washington for 31 yards. One play later, the two would connect again for another 22 yards. Just like that, the Titans were in field goal position.

versus...

No. 12 seed: AFC Championship vs. Dolphins, 12/31/72 — Larry Seiple’s fake punt

The Steelers had an early 7-0 lead against the perfect Dolphins with the momentum in the black and gold’s favor. In the second quarter, Miami faced a fourth-and-five at midfield, so Larry Seiple lined up at the Dolphin’s own 35 to receive the punt. Even though Don Shula

did not call for the fake, the part-time rusher saw something he liked and took off for 37 yards. NFL Films called it the ‘turning point of the game.’ It would set up Earl Morrall’s nine-yard touchdown pass to fullback Larry Csonka to tie the game at seven, but more importantly, swinging the momentum in Miami’s favor.

No. 6 seed: AFC Divisional at Broncos, 12/24/77 — Tom Jackson’s first interception

The Steelers were losing to Denver 24-21 with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter. Bradshaw dropped back to pass from the Pittsburgh 39-yard line. The protection was good and the receiver was open, but Tom Jackson made an athletic leap to stab the ball out of the air, and return it to the nine-yard-line. The Broncos would kick a field goal to make the score 27-21.

versus...

No. 11 seed: AFC Wild Card at Chiefs, 1/8/94 — Montana forces OT

Even after the special teams debacle, Pittsburgh’s defense still managed to force a fourth down from the seven-yard line. However, Montana had plenty of time in the pocket and found Tim Barnett in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 24.

No. 7 seed: 1/9/83 AFC Wild Card vs. Chargers — Blount INT called back

Pittsburgh was winning 28-17 when Mel Blount picked off Dan Fouts in the end zone. However, it was called back on a Jack Ham holding penalty. Instead of sitting on an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, Fouts got a second chance at his ultimately successful comeback.

versus...

No. 10 seed: AFC Championship vs. Chargers, 1/15/95 — Alfred Pupunu TD

Pittsburgh outgained San Diego 229-46 in total yards in the first half, and the trend appeared to continue in the third quarter. With the Chargers trailing 13-3, San Diego dialed up a play-action pass that caught Pittsburgh looking. Tight end Alfred Pupunu was wide open to complete a 43-yard touchdown that made the score 13-10.

No. 8 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Nick Collins pick-six

Pittsburgh had just given up a 29-yard touchdown to Jordy Nelson to fall behind 7-0. Then on the Steelers’ next play from scrimmage, Howard Green hit Ben Roethlisberger just as he was launching a deep ball to Mike Wallace. The pass went short of its target, allowing Nick Collins to intercept it and return it 37 yards for a touchdown.

versus...

No. 9 seed: AFC Championship, 1/27/02 — Stewart’s first 4th quarter INT

Kordell Stewart was looking for a fourth-quarter comeback. He was facing a third-and-eight on the Pittsburgh 34, trailing 24-17 with 2:54 left in the game. The Steelers gave Stewart extra protection with Amos Zeroue and Chris Fuamata-Ma’afala both chipping out of the backfield. However, New England only rushed three, giving Stewart all the time in the world. Hines Ward found himself wide open in the middle of the field, but Stewart floated the pass over his head, where Tebucky Jones made the interception.

We’ll kick off Round 2 next week. The journey to the saddest Steelers moment is on!

