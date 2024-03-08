Steelers bargain drafting: Mid-to-late-round offensive tackle targets in 2024

With the NFL Scouting Combine now in the rearview, draft season is officially in full swing. By now you’ve probably got strong opinions on what the Steelers should be prioritizing in April’s Draft. You might even know the exact player you want on Pittsburgh’s draft card on April 25.

Nailing those first two picks will be critical if the Steelers are going to end their playoff victory drought next season. If you’d like to freshen up on possible targets for the Steelers in the early rounds, be sure to bookmark our Draft Hub where you can keep up with the latest mocks and read player profiles on your favorite prospects.

But how will the Steelers approach the rest of the draft? After all, what differentiates a good draft from a great draft is finding key contributors in the later parts of the draft. In this series, I’ll aim to highlight some prospects the Steelers might consider in the third round and later across various position groups starting today with offensive tackles.

When we consider what types of players the Steelers might be targeting, I think it’s important to consider a recent trend in Steelers drafts, as highlighted in this tweet from Kent Lee Platte, the creator of Relative Athletic Score:

After a few low #RAS whiffs in the early rounds back in the 2010s, the #Steelers have spent the 2020s picking up top flight athletes in the early round literally without fail. I would expect that trend to continue. pic.twitter.com/wt7yFbGtWX — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 22, 2024

If you’re unfamiliar with RAS, it’s essentially a metric that grades a player’s overall athleticism by comparing their various measurables at the combine against past scores at their position. Each measurable is graded on a 0 to 10 scale, where a 10 means it’s the best anyone has ever tested and a 0 means the worst.

Looking at those charts, it’s clear the Steelers have shifted towards prioritizing prospects testing with elite athletic traits. That ideology was taken up to another level last year in Omar Khan’s first draft as the Steeler’s general manager. In Khan’s first draft class, only Nick Herbig finished with an RAS below the “elite” threshold, and that was mostly due to his height and weight rather than his testing in drills.

Broderick Jones had only started 19 games at Georgia, but that didn’t stop the Steelers traded up to to select him 2023 NFL draft. That was in large part due to his athletic traits and all signs so far point to Jones becoming the franchise left tackle for years to come.

Looking at the rest of Pittsburgh’s tackles on the roster, Dan Moore Jr. is the only other tackle with meaningful experience following the release of Chukwuma Okorafor. Moore has famously had his share of ups and downs as a pro and the Steelers should be open to finding an eventual successor. Talented starting tackles rarely reach free agency or get dealt in trades, so the draft will be a good place for the team to look this offseason.

Let’s take a look at some of some potential mid-to-late-round offensive tackle prospects the Steelers could consider in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Age: 21

Height/weight: 6’4, 326 pounds

Arm Length: 34 1/2”

RAS: 9.35u

Prior to the combine, Kingsley Suamataia wasn’t a common name in mock drafts, but he tested well, which may have significantly boosted his draft stock. For now, we’re going to include him in the mix of potential mid-round targets because even with chatter that a record eight tackles could be selected in the first round, I have to believe that some of these guys will get pushed down as teams target positions with less depth in this class.

The Steelers love guys with football pedigree and Suamataia checks many of those boxes. He was a five-star recruit from Orem, Utah, and received offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, and Michigan just to name a few. He eventually committed to Oregon, where he redshirted his freshman year before transferring to Bringham Young in 2022 where he would start each of the next two years. But Suamataia’s football bonafides don’t end there.

The Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin have made it known they value players who come from NFL bloodlines. Suamataia is cousins with Detroit Lions All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell. Suamataia isn’t nearly as polished as Sewell was coming out of college, but the NFL Network had an interesting graphic comparing how the two size up.

Kingsley Suamataia running a 5.04 pic.twitter.com/3nMq1L8vuI — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) March 3, 2024

Suamatia clearly has the physical makeup to be a starting-caliber tackle in the pros, but his technique is still a work in progress. Watching his game against Oregon this past season, you can see the horizontal movement skills in the running game that Pittsburgh might covet in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s wide zone run scheme. But that tape also shows that his hand placement can be erratic and detractors of Moore will not like the occasional rep where he struggles against speedier edge rushers. These are things that can be worked on and improved, but also explains why he might be available for the Steelers in Round 3.

Caedan Wallace, Penn State

Age: 23

Height/weight: 6’4, 314 lbs

Arm Length: 34”

RAS: 9.10u

Wallace may be less heralded than Penn State teammate Olumuyiwa Fashanu, but he’s a polished pass blocker with heavy hands. Watching him stonewall a pass rusher is aesthetically pleasing.

A 4-star recruit from Princeton, New Jersey, Wallace made 39 starts during his time with the Nittany Lions. Pro Football Focus credited Wallace just two sacks allowed over his final two years. This consistency shows up on tape, too, where Wallace has shown an ability to read and pick up twists/stunts from opposing defenses.

Where Wallace could stand to improve is run blocking. While he shows the movement skills to get to the second level, he too often lets himself get too high in his blocks. And for a guy whose power and strength you can see while pass blocking, he doesn’t show that as consistently blocking for the run. This is something that could be corrected with coaching considering he has, at times flashed that he can get to the next level like in the clip below against Ohio State. For reference, Wallace (73) is lined up at right tackle.

There is some debate about whether tackle or guard will be Wallace’s best position at the pro level. The Steelers have valued positional versatility in linemen over the years, so this seems like it would play in his favor with their scouts. Positional versatility is a trend you will notice with a lot of these prospects we’ll be examining in this series, especially in the next article when we look at the interior offensive linemen.

Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Age: Unknown

Height/weight: 6’5, 323 lbs

Arm Length: 36 1/8”

RAS: N/A (Measured and interviewed but did not test at the NFL combine due to injury)

Of all the tackle prospects in this draft, Kiran Amegadjie is perhaps the biggest question mark. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler recently published a fascinating profile on the Yale graduate’s football journey. Amegadjie didn’t play football during his freshman year in high school due to a bad experience with a coach the previous school year. He took the field again as a sophomore after his friends urged him to give football another chance.

Looking at him, it’s clear to see why. While his height and weight are pretty standard for an NFL tackle, it’s his arms that can get an offensive line coach daydreaming. Your fingertips don’t normally reach to your knees, people! Amegadjie’s arm length (36 1/8”) and wingspan (85 1/2”) register in the 95th and 94th percentile of Mockdraftable’s database respectively.

There isn’t a ton of Yale tape floating around the internet but there is some against Holy Cross this past season. There are still plenty of questions about his technique and overall consistency, but what does jump out is his fluid movement skills and his clear desire to get in the defense’s way by any means possible.

Amegadjie got measured and did interviews at the combine, but he is still recovering from a quad injury from October that required surgery and ended his season early. He’s expecting to be healthy enough to participate in a Pro Day in April.

Tylan Grable, UCF

Age: 24

Height/weight: 6’5, 306 pounds

Arm Length: 33 5/8”

RAS: 9.83u

Tylan Grable is one of the more unique prospects the Steelers could consider in April. A quarterback in high school, Grable has only been playing offensive line for four years. He started off at Jacksonville State, where played 20 games and earned All-American honors. From there he transferred to UCF where he played another 27 games, starting at left tackle during that time. He’s on the older side for a prospect, as he’ll turn 25 in October.

Grable tested as one of the most athletic tackle prospects at the combine. His 4.95s in the 40-yard dash was the third-best among all offensive linemen, and his 1.69s 10-yard split was tied for second. He also jumped out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a 36 1/2” vertical (second-best) and a 9’9 broad jump (tied for the best), which is a good indicator of his explosiveness.

Despite this, Grable’s size has some wondering if a kick inside to guard will be in his NFL future. For what it’s worth, Grable seems prepared to play anywhere, saying he’s even picked the brain of his UCF teammates just in case he’s ever asked to play center.

Wherever he ends up lining up in the NFL, this highlight reel put together by UCF shows just how intriguing of a piece Grable could be on Pittsburgh’s line.

Frank Crum, Wyoming

Age: Unknown

Height: 6’8, 313 pounds

Arm Length: 33 7/8”

RAS: 9.99u

Raise your hand if you’ve watched any Wyoming football since Josh Allen was drafted in 2018. If that’s you, congratulations, you either have ties to the school or you’re an even bigger draft degenerate than I am.

Right now, OL Frank Crum’s biggest strength is that he looks the part getting off the bus, and I’m not just complementing the impressive blond lettuce. Towering at 6’8, Crum’s combine performance is sure to get scouts to go back to the tape. Among offensive linemen at the combine, Crum finished tied for second in the 40-yard dash (4.94) as well as his 10-yard split (1.69). His vertical (31 1/2”) and broad jump (9’6) also land him in the 85th and 93rd percentile, respectively, among tackles. His 9.99u RAS score indicates he’s one of the best combinations of size and athleticism to ever test in Indy at the position.

Crum is the third generation of his family to play at Wyoming. He started all four years, spending three seasons at right tackle and his final year on the left side. He played well enough at left tackle to earn a first-team All-Mountain West selection.

At this stage, Crum appears most in his element as a road-grading run blocker, using his unique size to his advantage. Where he can struggle is in pass protection, where he seems most vulnerable when defenders attempt to attack the B-gap and his inside shoulder. You can see both these strengths and weaknesses in this 2022 game against Illinois. Crum (75) is lined up at right tackle.

Which of these mid-to-late-round tackle prospects intrigues you as a potential future Steeler the most? Let us know in the comments section!