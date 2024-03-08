There will never be a good year to find the Steelers’ next franchise quarterback

Most of the time, my inspiration for articles comes from watching a Steelers game, seeing a news story break on Twitter, or simply my musings on the state of Pittsburgh sports throughout the day. Other times, they come straight from this website.

While perusing the BTSC comment sections a few days ago, I came across this great post from community member JV2K13, who laid out the argument for why the Steelers shouldn’t wait for the perfect circumstances to look for their next franchise quarterback. I’ve included the first half of it below:

The issue with this is it’s the same recycled argument. Steelers fans have literally said every single offseason that “this just isn’t the year to find a QB”. If you go back and look at threads from 2021, 2022, etc. you’ll see the same statements. “This isn’t the year for a QB”, “the first two picks should be offensive linemen”, etc. If nothing else this is a very consistent bunch. Every single year is both the best year for QBs and the worst. Next year is perpetually THE year for QBs. “Oh, there will be 5-6 in 202X that we want, we need to wait until then”, etc. Guys come out of nowhere, guys fizzle out, the cycle repeats. And this is one of the reasons why the Steelers are mired in mediocrity. They’re always waiting. Waiting for a QB to develop. Waiting for an underperforming coach to get his act together. Waiting for some dude who’s a locker room cancer to finally have the light come on. Waiting until doing the exact same thing finally gets them different results. You can’t spend every offseason bunting, hoping to get walked, and relying on vibes and goodwill. Sometimes you have to swing for the fences and live with the consequences, be they good or bad. It can blow up in your face (Denver) or it can net you the single piece you needed for a title (LA). But at the end of the day if the odds of you crossing home plate are low and they require a million different things going right then you might as well swing.

While this argument isn’t bulletproof in every situation (2022 was inarguably a terrible year for quarterbacks), it brings up a very interesting point regarding the risk and reward of the Steelers making a big move to acquire their next franchise quarterback.

For one, under Mike Tomlin the Steelers always finish the year with a later pick in the first round as a side effect of his no losing seasons streak. Pittsburgh is always incredibly distant from the hallowed top-five pick range where the elite quarterback prospects are drafted year after year. And because Tomlin is just so good at not being bad, it seems fair to predict that the Steelers will almost always be finishing in the 15-to-20-something range of the first round no matter what their roster looks like. Past history proves this, from Mason Rudolph to Duck Hodges to Kenny Pickett.

To move up to the top of the first, it would cost a substantial price, as in multiple first rounders and maybe even some star players. However, this will be the case every year. The Steelers are too consistently good to have a bad year that nets them a top-five or ten pick.

Besides draft day trade-ups, there are other ways to make big quarterback roster moves. As referenced in the above post, franchises such as Denver and the Los Angeles Rams have made massive trades and paid even larger contracts for big-name quarterbacks. And although rare, every now and then an elite talent will end up in free agency, resulting in teams paying big like the Buccaneers and Tom Brady or even Peyton Manning and the Broncos.

There’s always inherent risk with these types of roster moves — the Jets invested heavily into an Aaron Rodgers-led offense last year just for his Achilles to go out in their first drive of the season — but there are plenty of success stories as well: the aforementioned acquisitions of Matthew Stafford, Brady, and Manning all led to Super Bowl victories with the change of scenery.

In short, the subject of this article, the big, risky quarterback shakeup, can result in plenty of highs as well as lows. But it’s also looking like an important, although incredibly dangerous step in building a contender.

Take a look at last season’s four championship teams: Kansas City, Baltimore, San Francisco, and Detroit. Prior to their current starters, all four teams had solid quarterback situations that were varying levels of competent-but-not-really-achieving-anything: Alex Smith, Joe Flacco, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Matthew Stafford.

(For those ready to pounce on the apparent logical discrepancy of Stafford being the problem in one scenario and the answer in another, keep in mind that scheme fit and changes of scenery really do matter. It wasn’t working out in Detroit. It is in LA. Vice versa for Jared Goff.)

All four teams could’ve understandably been content with their quarterback situation, but they all decided that what they had wasn’t working, with the Chiefs, Ravens, and 49ers trading up for first round quarterbacks and the Lions swapping passers with the Rams. Of course, this didn’t work in every case, with Trey Lance becoming a bust in San Francisco, but the 49ers’ willingness to quickly admit their mistakes at quarterback allowed them to move forward with Brock Purdy as their starter.

All four teams were in some ways impatient for wanting more than just good-to-average quarterback play that was leading to stagnant results, but that philosophy has recently led to incredibly successful seasons for all four franchises.

Again, it’s far from a foolproof formula, but a good percentage of recent teams’ NFL success has been a direct result of making risky roster moves at quarterback.

Yes, those who talk about the many potential risks of the Steelers making a splash quarterback move are absolutely correct that it could backfire. To be clear, the point isn’t to argue for a brainless roster move. Don’t trade T.J. Watt for Justin Fields. But calculated, high risk and reward quarterback moves are becoming a near-necessity for middling franchises to get over the hump. And with trades, draft moves, and free agency pickups, there are always plenty of options available at quarterback.

It’s by far the most important position in football — we’ve seen this with Patrick Mahomes’ continued dominance in Kansas City no matter who is on the rest of the roster — if there’s one position worth taking a gamble at, it’s quarterback.

If the Steelers continue to win as they always have, they’ll continue to pick late in the first round and not have much extra cap space. There will never be a “good year” or easy situation for them to find their next franchise quarterback. But unless they try, they won’t win anything significant. It’s that simple. At some point they’ll need to swing for the fences.

The big, risky quarterback shakeup is exactly what it sounds like. There’s a good chance it would set the Steelers franchise back several years. It’s also their best shot at becoming a contender.