What Pittsburgh Steelers are set to hit NFL free agency in 2024?

Before the 2024 NFL Draft on April 27, 2024, NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday morning March 13, 2024, at midnight.

However, the legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 11, 2024. Teams can negotiate with other teams pending free agents, or players who didn’t receive the exclusive franchise tag. Fans can expect the Steelers to be active during the legal tampering period, as well as once free agency begins.

The Steelers have several players set to hit unrestricted free agency in the coming week. A few of them are likely to return to provide depth. Here’s a look at the Steelers’ list of notable scheduled free agents in 2024.

QB Mason Rudolph

29 years old — There were times last off-season where quarterback Mason Rudolph didn’t appear to have a future in the NFL. Then he came back as the number three quarterback in 2023 before taking took over for Mitchell Trubisky due to poor play filling in for an injured Kenny Pickett. Now, after a strong showing, a growing number of Steelers fans are left wondering if he should be the team’s 2024 starting quarterback.

CB Levi Wallace

29 years old — Veteran cornerback Levi Wallace is coming off a two-year, $8 million with the Steelers, totaling six interceptions and 86 tackles (solo + assisted) over the past two seasons with the black and gold. At this point in his career, however, he should be only viewed as a depth-only option, as he simply cannot keep up with opposing receivers. The team can likely get him back on a veteran minimum benefit contract, should they be interested. However, they should be trying to aim for higher-quality depth options to work behind Joey Porter Jr., whether that comes via free agency or the draft. If they aren’t able to do so, they could circle back to Wallace as a familiar option.

CB Chandon Sullivan

28 years old — Chandon Sullivan, unlike Wallace, can function as a slot cornerback option again for the Steelers defense in 2024. Like Wallace, however, they don’t have to prioritize him during the earlier waves of free agency, and if they find a better option they should pursue it. He very well could return on a minimum deal and compete again for a role in training camp, having allowed the second-lowest NFL passer rating (82.1) in slot coverage among Steelers cornerbacks last season.

OLB Markus Golden

33 years old — While Markus Golden gave the Steelers valuable depth during the 2023 season, they could opt to see more out of Nick Herbig and try Jeremiah Moon there on the edge, who they were awarded off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. With Herbig and Moon not having much NFL experience, however, the Steelers will very likely opt to bring Golden bac, as he still seems to have a little juice left in the tank.

ILB Kwon Alexander

30 years old — Unfortunately, Kwon Alexander suffered his second career Achilles injury in Week 10 of the 2023 season. With his age and injury, the Steelers likely have the luxury of waiting until training camp begins before considering a return for Alexander. If they don’t like the depth they have at the position, it would make sense to see if he’s able to pass a physical and let him show what he has left. With that type of injury history, Alexander’s not likely to have much of — if any — market.

DL Armon Watts

28 years old — Initially, the signing of DL Armon Watts may have been viewed as an afterthought, but he turned into a sneaky low-cost, high-reward move in free agency playing on a one-year, $1.2325 million contract. The Steelers will probably be very interested in a reunion with Watts as they have almost no defensive line depth, coming off a season as the Steelers’ seventh-highest-graded defender per PFF, totaling one sack, 17 pressures and nine total tackles in a limited role.

S/ST Miles Killebrew

30 years old — Safety/special teamer Miles Killebrew is coming off his first All-Pro season, a likely candidate for a return in 2024.

Other Steelers set to hit free agency:

DE Montravius Adams



CB James Pierre

LB Blake Martinez

WR Miles Boyken

LB Mykal Walker

LB Chapelle Russell

DT Renell Wren

CB Elijah Riley

Steelers that have hit free agency via release in 2024:

OT Chuwuma Okorafor

C Mason Cole

SS Keanu Neal

P Pressley Harvin III

QB Mitch Trubisky (signed with Buffalo Bills)

What pending free agent should the Steelers prioritize re-signing in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!