Ravens DT Justin Madubuike signs massive extension before free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to see more of one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Another deal: Ravens are signing franchise DT Justin Madubuike to a four-year, $98 million deal that includes $75.5 million total in guarantees and $53.5 million at signing, per sources.

Just days after placing the franchise tag on Madubuike, which would have only kept him under contract for the 2024 season, the Baltimore Ravens are choosing to invest long-term in the 26-year-old defensive tackle.

Madubuike made his first Pro Bowl this season for the Ravens after recording a career-high 13.0 sacks. In two games against the Steelers this season, Madubuike recorded seven tackles, a pair of quarterback hits and 0.5 sack.

With Madubuike under contract, the Ravens will now set their sights elsewhere in free agency in hopes to beat the Steelers and remain AFC North champions.