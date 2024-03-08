Friday Happy Hour: March 8 Open Thread

Happy Friday, BTSC! Grab some grub and a cold (or warm) beverage to chat with your fellow Steelers fans as we celebrate the closing of the standard work week.

Kickball for my wife and I tonight, and I just got some new cleats to break in, though it looks like we could be fending off some rain and a possible cancellation! Fingers crossed we get to play, because after a week full of Steelers news and rumors, I’ve got some energy to burn!

With the cuts of Allen Robinson and Patrick Peterson, it looks like the Steelers have officially made the bulk of their cap saving roster cuts. Is there anyone else you’d consider parting ways with to save some room against the cap in 2024, or are you content?

Team iPhone, Android or Google Phone?

If you could attend any game in Steelers history (essentially re-live it), what would it be?

For the game in question above, you’ve been gifted any seat in the stadium. Where are you sitting? (50-yard line, end zone…?)

Make free agency predictions elsewhere around the league. Where do the following end up — QB Kirk Cousins, RBs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, DT Christian Wilkins, EDGE Danielle Hunter

You’ve been given the super power to un-franchise tag any player in the league and force them into free agency to give Omar Khan a crack at acquiring them. Who’s it gonna be? Full list here courtesy of our sister site, Pride of Detroit!

Cheers!!!