Saturday Night Open Thread

I was having a conversation with the SVP at our sales meeting the other evening and the topic turned to music. He asked me my favorite Springsteen song. My immediate answer was Rosalita. He rolled his eyes and said that was too easy, so he moved the goalposts (VP’s have that option) and asked my favorite highlighting Clarence Clemons’s sax.

What is yours, or if you’re less familiar, favorite Springsteen song?

Strangest pet you’ve ever had in your household?

Who’s was it?

I watched a link someone posted for Big Ben’s birthday last weekend and it remined me of one of the talents he had that I’ve never seen any QB ever do anywhere near as well.