Steelers Mock Draft 2024: 7-round projections ahead of NFL free agency

The NFL Combine has come to a close and the Pittsburgh Steelers are inching closer to a critical draft that could dictate the future of many key positions such as cornerback, center, and wide receiver.

Rumors that WR Diontae Johnson could be traded have been swirling, which leads me to believe the Steelers could take a wideout higher than most initially thought. It also helps that this year’s receivers' class is absolutely bonkers. You’ll see that reflected in this mock.

Keep in mind that I used a simulator here, so these aren’t necessarily the players I’d handpick to become future Steelers, but rather who I would draft based on availability in this scenario. Also note that potential free agent signings will change the Steelers’ needs come draft day. For this Steelers mock draft, let’s project that Pittsburgh signs former Denver Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry and former Miami Dolphins ILB Jerome Baker.

Here’s our latest pick-by-pick Steelers mock draft using PFF’s NFL Mock Draft Simulator.

Round 1, No. 20: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Terrion Arnold is clearly in the first tier of corners in this draft, right alongside Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell. I think many are forgetting that outside of Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers’ closet is pretty bare at the position, which leads me to believe that corner should be prioritized just as highly as the offensive line.

Arnold has all the traits to be a Pro-Bowl-level starting corner at the next level. He has a smooth backpedal, above-average route recognition, and big-time makeup speed. I haven’t seen him fall to pick 20 in many mock drafts — but who saw Porter Jr. falling out of the first round last year? Not me.

I think there’s a real chance Mitchell could go ahead of Arnold after his recent ascension, and this class is also very offense-heavy at the top. I could see nine of the first 20 picks being either a quarterback or receiver, meaning top talent at other positions will inevitably fall down the board.

Arnold is also one of the most high-character guys in this class. Is someone cutting onions every time I watch this clip below?

There is SO MUCH GOODNESS in this conversation with Terrion Arnold. He breaks down his tape… then sends a POWERFUL message to his amazing Mom Tamala. He had me in tears… @nflnetwork ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vkSXyh7Bup — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 1, 2024

Round 2, No. 51: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

This will be right around where the run on top-flight wideouts starts to happen, and Pittsburgh would be remiss not to get in the mix. Pass-catchers like Michigan’s Roman Wilson, Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, and Florida State’s Keon Coleman have all met with the Steelers and will be viable options around this spot.

In this scenario, Franklin, a productive speedster out of Oregon’s high-octane offense would add a dynamic dimension to Pittsburgh’s lack of big-play offense. He’s 6’2 but a bit lean at 175 pounds, so he will likely need to add some weight before training camp. But he’s a home run hitter with position versatility who would likely go in the back half of the first round any other year.

You can’t press Troy Franklin cause he’s too quick and decisive off the line and if you play off coverage he’ll eat up yards on curls/comebacks/slants/outs all day



Release packages against press man to me are the most undervalued aspect of a WRs evaluation process pic.twitter.com/4ihFL4dMLZ — Rob (@Quintorris_) March 4, 2024

Round 3, No. 84: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

It’s not often you can find an immediate starting right tackle in the third round of the draft, but that’s exactly what Roger Rosengarten could provide in year one. Rosengarten anchored the right side of arguably the best offensive line in the country at Washington this past year.

His athleticism is off the charts. He just ran a 4.92 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine — the fastest for any offensive lineman. He could push Broderick Jones to left tackle and immediately improve what has been a rough spot on Pittsburgh’s offense for quite some time.

Round 4, No. 119: Maason Smith, DT, LSU

Maason Smith has been compared to former Steelers DT Stephon Tuitt on more than one occasion, and that should be music to our ears. The only major difference is that he’s incredibly raw, having started what essentially amounts to just one full season for the Tigers due to injuries, and he’s just 21 years old.

But his athleticism and versatility should have teams salivating; he can line up as a 3-technique, which is preferred in Teryl Austin’s defense. He just needs to get more consistent, and that will come with the time he’s afforded as players like DT Cameron Heyward and (potentially) Larry Ogunjobi begin to age out.

Round 4, No. 120: Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

I think I’ve had the Steelers selecting this guy in just about every mock draft I’ve done this offseason. Smith, a former West Virginia transfer, plays every snap like he was shot out of a cannon.

He reminds me of ILB Kwon Alexander

in the way he can play all over the field. He has the speed and hard-hitting ability to roam the line of scrimmage, and the coverage skills to hold his own on the backend.

Round 6, No. 196: Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

When you have a chance to add a signal-caller who can throw the ball over the mountains just like Uncle Rico from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite,” why the heck not?

I did a full write-up on Milton earlier this offseason. I complimented many phases of his game, which was met with some serious vitriol. While he’s clearly not the most polished player of all time, the traits are off the charts. On a quarterback-needy team that will certainly be in the market for two additions this offseason, I don’t see why a luxury pick on a guy like Milton would be a bad idea.

Joe Milton has a serious Rocket arm

pic.twitter.com/Za0joTcA7E — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 2, 2024

Round 7, No. 237: Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington

The Steelers have reportedly scheduled a top 30 visit with Washington’s Johnson, and it makes sense given the fact that they aren’t currently rostering a third running back. New OC Arthur Smith generally uses a three-back rotation in his offense, so adding a player who can catch the ball out of the backfield at a high level is something that will be on their checklist.

