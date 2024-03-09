BREAKING: Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to AFC North rival Browns

An AFC North rival is getting a little bit deeper at the wide receiver position, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Broncos are in the process of trading star WR Jerry Jeudy to the #Browns, as Denver tries to stockpile draft picks & Cleveland adds a weapon. Jeudy’s agent @ChrisCabott of @EquitySports worked behind the scenes to make this happen, landing Jeudy in a great place.

Jeudy, who turns 25 next month, spent the first four years of his career with the Denver Broncos after becoming their first-round draft pick in 2020. However, Jeudy hasn’t quite lived up to the hype in Denver, never recording more than 1,000 yards in a season. In 2023, Jeudy caught 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, Jeudy ends up with the Cleveland Browns, where he’ll be seeing a lot more of the Pittsburgh Steelers, opposite Amari Cooper and being the recipient of Deshaun Watson’s throws.