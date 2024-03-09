Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers trade market may be impacted by Jerry Jeudy trade

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers sign NT Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract | Charean Williams, NBC Sports
The Steelers signed nose tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.
Fehoko joined the Steelers as a free agent a year ago. He started the season on the team’s practice squad but was promoted to the 53-player roster on Sept. 20.
The Steelers later released Fehoko from the active roster and signed back to the practice squad.
Steelers Trade Market Takes Blow After Browns Move | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Steelers are reportedly open to listening to offers for Johnson and have some interest from teams around the league. He’s set to enter the final year of his contract, and with Pittsburgh doing their homework on incoming rookies at the NFL Combine, there’s some possibility they move on before the summer.
With the Browns acquiring Jeudy for a mid-round pick, they may have set the president for what a receiver like Johnson is worth on the trade market.
K’Waun Williams Becomes Slot Cornerback Option for Steelers | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
Enter in possible slot cornerback options that make sense. Players like Avonte Maddox, Kenny Moore, and others are available. However, veteran slot cornerback K’Waun Williams, who the Denver Broncos will likely let walk, could also make sense for the team. He missed all of 2023 with an injury, but when he last played, Williams was a rock-solid slot cornerback who provided feistiness.
This has proven to be the biggest hurdle for Williams in his career. He played at Pitt, so there’s some Pittsburgh familiarity there, but the injuries have held Williams back throughout his career. But he is one of the better slot cornerbacks around when he is out there. Certainly, Williams has proven himself as underrated in his role.
