Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers trade market may be impacted by Jerry Jeudy trade

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Steelers signed nose tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday. Fehoko joined the Steelers as a free agent a year ago. He started the season on the team’s practice squad but was promoted to the 53-player roster on Sept. 20. The Steelers later released Fehoko from the active roster and signed back to the practice squad.

The Steelers are reportedly open to listening to offers for Johnson and have some interest from teams around the league. He’s set to enter the final year of his contract, and with Pittsburgh doing their homework on incoming rookies at the NFL Combine, there’s some possibility they move on before the summer. With the Browns acquiring Jeudy for a mid-round pick, they may have set the president for what a receiver like Johnson is worth on the trade market.