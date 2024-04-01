NFL Draft 2024: Steelers bargain defensive line targets

With the NFL Draft less than a month away, our examination of potential mid and late-round prospects the Steelers could target continues on. Previously we've looked at offensive tackles, the interior offensive line, and wide receivers. Today we're turning our attention to the defensive side of the ball.

It's never a bad idea to keep to keep adding to your defensive line. The trenches are arguably the most influential position group on the field and teams should always be looking for upgrades and fresh legs to add.

The defensive line is also a sneaky need for the Steelers that I don't think is talked about enough.

Cam Heyward is signed through 2025, but he turns 35 in May. He fought through injuries in 2023 and is likely considering how much longer his body can keep playing. Larry Ogunjobi is signed through 2025, but there is a potential out on his contract following this season. Keeanu Benton has looked promising and is on his rookie contract.

Behind those three are a rotation of roleplayers on short-term contracts. If I was in the Steelers war room, I wouldn't want to leave Detroit without drafting at least one or more guys to develp for the future.

So who could some of those names be? Let's dive into some of the top mid-range defensive line prospects the Steelers could be considering in 2024.

Maason Smith, LSU

Age: 21

Height/weight: 6’5, 306 pounds

Arm Length: 35”

RAS: 8.38u

If you’ve been following this series, by now you know that freak athletes are something that I prioritize and that the Steelers have coveted. Maason Smith more than fits that bill, even making an appearance on Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” in 2023. Smith was ranked 17 on Feldman’s list, one spot ahead of Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II who is being mocked in the late first round in several mock drafts.

Smith was a highly coveted prospect coming out of high school. A five-star recruit, Smith was ranked Louisiana’s top prospect in the 2021 class, ahead of a trio of receivers that you’ve undoubtedly heard a ton about during this draft cycle: Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, and Keon Coleman. Smith’s college career started off just as promisingly, making the All-SEC Freshmen team with four sacks and five tackles for loss in 7 games.

The Steelers will likely look to draft DL depth at some point in the draft. LSU's Maason Smith is a former 5-star prospect that should be available Day 3 .

He is built and tested like the type of athlete Pittsburgh has targeted in that range in recent drafts pic.twitter.com/9AH1ItGYvp — Ryan Parish (@RyanParishmedia) March 30, 2024

Smith’s got ideal height and his 35” arms and 84 5/8” wingspan are 93 and 95 percentile traits among interior defensive linemen and should aid him in batting down passes and keeping offensive linemen at bay. Smith also shows a quick first step with scheme versatility, lining up as wide as 5-tech and has kicked as far inside as 0-tech. He’s better rushing the passer the closer he is to the edge and will probably be best in 1-gap schemes. However, because of his versatility and size, Smith can also play 2-gap as a nose tackle on some plays, and might be suited for that role against the run on early downs. Currently, the best move in Smith’s pass-rush toolbag is a swim/club move.

Maason Smith and Ricky Pearsall making my eyes wide on the same rep. pic.twitter.com/qhEwElO0SE — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) March 22, 2024

By now, you’re probably wondering what the catch is. Why is a guy with these measurables and pedigree likely available on Day 3? As is often the case with prospects that fall to this part of the draft, there are a few concerns with Smith.

Concern number one: health. Smith’s freshman season ended early when he was shut down with a leg injury. One quarter into his sophomore season, Smith had some truly unfortunate luck, tearing his ACL while celebrating after play. He played a fully healthy 2023 season, but his missed time means less reps for teams to evaluate and missed chances to develop while in college. This plays into his second flaw.

While Smith offers plenty of measurables and athleticism to get excited about, he’s still a ball of clay as a prospect. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein puts it this way in his evaluation of Smith:

“He has early-round traits but middle-round tape. Smith requires scheme fit and patience if he’s to reach his potential, but he should be no worse than a viable backup.”

Smith needs to work on developing his pass rush repertoire and forming a consistent plan of attack. Too often he is taken out of plays if his initial move isn’t successful, especially against double teams. He flashes power but doesn't always drive his feet once he’s engaging with the offensive lineman, which can diminish his impact on a play.

Smith will be a project, but he’s only 21 years old and is the type of prospect the Steelers should bet on in the middle rounds.

Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Age: 22

Height/weight: 6’4, 294 pounds

Arm Length: 34”

RAS: 9.91

If I’m being honest, Ruke Orhorhoro barely qualifies for this exercise. If I had a best guess, the Steelers would likely need to spend their second-round pick or acquire an additional pick in the second to get him in the black and gold. Still, he’s not a name I’ve heard mentioned much by Pittsburgh fans and he absolutely should be.

When performing his best, two things stand out on tape with Orhorhoro: length and motor.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Orhorhoro and his family moved to Michigan when he was nine years old. He didn’t start playing football until he was a junior in high school, but when you possess the size and speed he does, scouts tend to find you. As three-star recruit in the 2019 class, Clemson and Kentucky were his most notable suitors.

Orhorhoro had to sit and develop a couple of years before his number was finally called in 2021. As someone still so new to the game, the wait may have just been what Orhorhoro needed. While teammates Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy got much of the attention, Orhorhoro was a solid contributor as soon as he got on the field. In 43 college games, he registered 88 tackles, 12 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss and 9 passes defended.

I know DL isn't at the top of many Steelers' fans wish list for their 2nd round pick... but can you imagine what a guy built like Ruke Orhorhoro would look like after getting a year or two to learn from Cam Heyward? https://t.co/w3dFUZoq5f pic.twitter.com/a87Blt9WkS — Ryan Parish (@RyanParishmedia) March 31, 2024

Drawing comparisons to Baltimore’s Justin Madubuike, Orhorhoro would be an ideal depth piece in 2024 for the Steelers and eventual heir apparent to Cam Heyward. In the short term, I’m already salivating thinking what kind of havoc a frontline of TJ. Watt, Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Alex Highsmith and Orhorhoro could wreak on opposing offenses.

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Age: 23

Height/weight: 6’3, 283 pounds

Arm Length: 33 1/8”

RAS: 8.58

If you’re a fan of high-effort guys, Brandon Dorlus is the prospect for you.

Rushing from the interior in the clip above, Dorlus beats a double team to create pressure and force an inadvisable throw from his former teammate Tyler Shough that sealed a victory for Oregon.

Dorlus’ get-off is one of his greatest strengths. His quick first step is noticeable on tape and he often converts that to power. Just watch as he abuses the Washington guard here, nearly pushing him into Michael Penix’s lap and disrupting his rhythm.

#Oregon IDL Brandon Dorlus (6-3, 290)



Easily the most impressive player on the Ducks defense vs. Washington. A name that continues to receive high praise from scouts this year. pic.twitter.com/2jvk14MXtd — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 18, 2023

Dorlus got a ton of experience he college playing on the interior and edge. Appearing in 52 games, he totaled 108 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and 14 passes defended. He has a clean injury history and was praised for his leadership on the Ducks defense, which included appearing in this year’s bowl game against Liberty.

Dorlus gets knocked for being a bit of tweener. His height and length are average and his weight has fluctuated between 270-290 pounds. If he can play at the higher end of that range, I believe he’ll be able to keep playing both inside an out along the line. He isn’t the most natural run defender, but showed improvement in 2023.

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Age: 23 (turns 24 in July)

Height/weight: 6’4, 301 pounds

Arm Length: 33”

RAS: 8.81

Jaden Crumedy is a classic size-power prospect who surprised at the NFL Combine with how well he ran. Like many others on our list, he played all over the line, from 5-technique to 0-tech while starting four years at Mississippi State. He totaled 123 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during his time in Starkville.

Crumedy is currently a better run defender than a pass rusher, but throw on his tape and you see the potential. One thing that pops is that when he makes contact, it’s the loud kind.

Jaden Crumedy (@bigbaby__84) is a scheme versatile DL prospect for @HailStateFB



Effective from multiple alignments with power, length, and quickness



30 career starts, wide stat sheet with FF, PBUs, pressures, and a game winning FG block in '21#ShrineBowl1000 #HailState https://t.co/axRYWOiSGo pic.twitter.com/xruZYZtlAQ — Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) August 23, 2022

Crumedy likely would have come out for the 2023 draft if he hadn’t missed several games with a wrist injury. Senior Bowl executive president Jim Nagy highlights that and some of the strengths in Crumedy’s game in the post below.

Twelve months ago at this time, we would’ve bet Mississippi State would be sending two DTs to last year’s @seniorbowl.



However, that changed when Jaden Crumedy suffered wrist injury in fall camp and missed first 9 games of season.



Former teammate & current Seahawks rookie Cam… pic.twitter.com/1rBkVbQuCB — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 28, 2023

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Age: 22 (turns 23 in July)

Height/weight: 6’4, 366 pounds

Arm Length: 33 1/4”

RAS: 4.18

While others on our list offer positional versatility, I couldn’t finish without taking a look at a good old-fashioned nose tackle. Sweat is projected to go in either the second or third round and offers truly unique size. He also had the funniest bit at the combine.

While his Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranks well below most defensive line prospects, the formula unfortunately can’t quite account for the fact that this man is 366 pounds. Comparing him to two other recent big men, you can’t help but be impressed that he didn’t finish that far off despite technically having a drastically lower RAS score.

At first glance T'Vondre Sweat's RAS score is a bit underwhelming. But when you consider that he is carrying an extra 20 pounds than some of these recent big men... pic.twitter.com/mKDRiNrhs3 — Ryan Parish (@RyanParishmedia) March 31, 2024

What the 2023 Outland Trophy winner does offer is power and space-eating. While Sweat will likely be primarily used on early downs against the run, you shouldn’t discredit his ability to disrupt the passer.

T'Vondre Sweat is a force inside.



Here he displays his strength and uses the long arm to drive back the guard into the pocket. Then Sweat is able to hit the quarterback with his 6-foot-4, 366-pound frame.



I'm sure Matt Eberflus would like to have a guy like this on the… pic.twitter.com/5OKpO1Rh7I — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) March 27, 2024

Sweat will likely will never be a prolific sack artist, as he had just five total in college, but if he can impact the passer even a handful of times a game, you’ll take that every day of the week.

If Sweat somehow is still on the board in the third round, Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin are going to have to at least consider taking the big fella.

