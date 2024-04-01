2 biggest losers from Steelers’ free agency moves (so far)

Steelers fans didn’t see a large flurry of moves early in free agency, but the deals general manager Omar Khan did manage to make carry a significant impact on the team’s future heading into the 2024 season.

Of course, Pittsburgh has plenty to figure out with the NFL Draft still looming, and there’s still room for potential signings in the future. For this reason, we won’t be overly critical of some of the outstanding holes on the roster. Even so, now is as good a time as any to take stock of the offseason and identify a pair of the Steelers’ biggest free agency/offseason losers.

Also, be sure to check out our list of Steelers free agency winners to get a more encompassing view of the team’s outlook to date.

Steelers free agency losers

LB Cole Holcomb

It’s always unfortunate to see a player get Wally Pipped in any sport, but that’s precisely what happened to Holcomb this offseason. A torn ACL in Week 9 against the Titans forced him to be carted off the field and prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.

Still, Holcomb did perform well when healthy. Despite only appearing in eight games, Holcomb finished last season ranked sixth on the Steelers in combined tackles (54) and recorded two forced fumbles.

But even as solid as Holcomb was in 2023, and given that the veteran linebacker signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Steelers last offseason, management felt it was important to allocate resources to an upgrade... or, at the very least, an insurance policy should he not be ready to start the 2024 season.

In one of the biggest deals this offseason, Pittsburgh signed former Pro Bowl Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a massive $41 million contract.

The acquisition of Queen likely spells full-time duty for him and new teammate Elandon Roberts as the inside linebacking duo and effectively renders Holcomb to rotational duties.

Luckily, Holcomb’s move down into more of a depth role solves a major issue: the Steelers have experienced myriad injuries at interior linebacker over the past couple of seasons. By the time Holcomb fully recovers from his injury, we know he can come in and make an impact off the bench.

Even though these decisions will ultimately benefit the defense’s overall strength, losing out on a regular starting job undoubtedly makes Holcomb Pittsburgh’s biggest free agency loser.

Steelers’ offensive line

An open question to the black and yellow faithful: who is going to be the starting center in 2024?

Pittsburgh has done a great job in shoring up several holes on the depth chart, but we have yet to see the team bring in any offensive linemen in free agency. Yes, Khan and company have a plethora of incoming prospects that will likely be available to them early in the draft. However, it’s a little puzzling that the team hasn’t signed a veteran center to date.

Following Mason Cole’s release, the only lineman on the Steelers’ roster with meaningful NFL experience at the position is right guard James Daniels, who spent 2019 splitting time at center as a member of the Bears.

But unless head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith choose to shift Daniels over and create a different problem at guard, this lack of action will leave the team’s current projected starting center on the depth chart as Nate Herbig.

That’s not great, considering Herbig has only registered 47 career snaps at center across his five seasons in the NFL and a whopping zero snaps there during his time in college at Stanford.

Head coach Mike Tomlin recently discussed this issue, stating, “We’ve got some work to do [at center]” and that the team will “get something done,” but the lack of activity so far is a touch nerve-wracking.

Almost all the top free agents at center are already off the market, and time is ticking. Not knowing who will open the season at both center and right tackle makes an already frail Steelers’ offensive line a massive loser thus far.

Who do you think are some of the biggest Steelers free agency losers? Join the Behind The Steel Curtain community and let us know in the comments!