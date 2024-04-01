Updated Steelers jersey numbers ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Whether you’re in the market for a new Steelers jersey or just want to know which player is which while watching the games, we’ve got you covered here at Behind The Steel Curtain.

This article will serve as a dynamic, updating tracker for all jersey number assignments given to players on the Steelers, per the team’s roster on the official website.

Currently, there are 18 players without jersey numbers.

Among them is recently acquired quarterback Justin Fields, formerly of the Chicago Bears. It’s unlikely he’ll be able to wear the same #1 he’s accustomed to, as that is one of a handful of the unofficially retired numbers by Pittsburgh.

Fields jerseys will likely be a popular buy once he’s given a number, so we’ll be sure to update you as soon as that information is released.

At any rate, here is the full list of Steelers jersey numbers and the players they belong to:

Steelers jersey number tracker

#0 - unassigned

#1 - unassigned

#2 - unassigned

#3 - QB Russell Wilson

#4 - unassigned

#5 - unassigned

#6 - LB Patrick Queen

#7 - unassigned

#8 - unassigned

#9 - K Chris Boswell

#10 - unassigned

#11 - unassigned

#12 - unassigned

#13 - unassigned

#14 - WR George Pickens

#15 - WR Denzel Mims

#16 - unassigned

#17 - S Trenton Thompson

#18 - unassigned

#19 - WR Calvin Austin III

#20 - unassigned

#21 - CB Darius Rush

#22 - RB Najee Harris

#23 - S Damontae Kazee

#24 - CB Joey Porter Jr.

#25 - unassigned

#26 - unassigned

#27 - CB Cory Trice Jr.

#28 - S Miles Killewbrew

#29 - RB Alfonso Graham

#30 - RB Jaylen Warren

#31 - unassigned

#32 - retired, RB Franco Harris

#33 - S Nathan Meadors

#34 - unassigned

#35 - CB Luq Barcoo

#36 - unassigned

#37 - unassigned

#38 - unassigned

#39 - S Minkah Fitzpatrick

#40 - unassigned

#41 - S Jalen Elliott

#42 - unassigned

#43 - unassigned

#44 - unassigned

#45 - FB Jack Colletto

#46 - LS Christian Kuntz

#47 - unassigned

#48 - unassigned

#49 - unassigned

#50 - LB Elandon Roberts

#51 - LB Nick Herbig

#52 - unassigned

#53 - LB Kyren Johnson

#54 - unassigned

#55 - LB Cole Holcomb

#56 - LB Alex Highsmith

#57 - DT Montravious Adams

#58 - unassigned

#59 - unassigned

#60 - OT Dylan Cook

#61 - unassigned

#62 - C Ryan McCollum

#63 - unassigned

#64 - unassigned

#65 - OT Dan Moore Jr.

#66 - unassigned

#67 - unassigned

#68 - unassigned

#69 - unassigned

#70 - retired, DT Ernie Stautner

#71 - OG/C Nate Herbig

#72 - OT Kellen Diesch

#73 - OG Issac Seumalo

#74 - OL Spencer Anderson

#75 - retired, DT Joe Greene

#76 - unassigned

#77 - OT Broderick Jones

#78 - OG James Daniels

#79 - OG Joey Fisher

#80 - TE Danell Washington

#81 - unassigned

#82 - WR Dez Fitzpatrick

#83 - TE/FB Connor Heyward

#84 - unassigned

#85 - WR Duece Watts

#86 - unassigned

#87 - TE Rodney Williams

#88 - TE Pat Freiermuth

#89 - unassigned

#90 - LB T.J. Watt

#91 - DT Jonathan Marshall

#92 - DT Isaiahh Loudermilk

#93 - LB Mark Robinson

#94 - unassigned

#95 - DL Keanu Benton

#96 - NT Breiden Fehoko

#97 - DT Cameron Heyward

#98 - DE DeMarvin Leal

#99 - DT Larry Ogunjobi

Players without assigned numbers

DB Kalon Barnes

OT Tyler Beach

WR Marquez Callaway

S DeShon Elliott

QB Justin Fields

DB Thomas Graham Jr.

OT Devery Hamilton

OT Anderson Hardy

WR Keilahn Harris

CB Donte Jackson

WR Van Jefferson

P Cameron Johnston

LB Jeremiah Moon

LB Tyler Murray

LB David Perales

DB Josiah Scott

RB Aaron Shampkin

DT Jacob Slade

