Terrible Towel Tales: Saquon Barkley praises Najee Harris

Saquon Barkley Asks Steelers’ Najee Harris to Continue Trend | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
This offseason, Barkley helped make the switch, signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, he’s hoping the running backs after him continue to carry the upward trend.
“That’s your goal, you want to get to a second contract,” Barkley said on the New Heights Podcast. “I feel like where I got, it’s like now, Bijan, Jahmyr, Najee, you boys, go beat me. I’m a competitor, I’m trying to go out this year, especially with the situation I’m in now, I’m trying to be the best running back. No questions about it. But let’s push each other. Let’s all drive it.”
Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton arrested in Florida | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton turned himself into Hillsborough County Police and was arrested on Sunday, the County Sheriff’s Office announced. Sutton’s attorney notified the police that Sutton would turn himself in, and he did so on Sunday at 8:24 p.m.
The Detroit Lions released Sutton after a warrant for his arrest was publicized in Hillsborough County, Florida, last week on a domestic violence charge.
5 Steelers who won’t make the 53-man roster in 2024 | Tommy Jaggi, Still Curtain
Denzel Mims, WR
How the mighty have fallen. Denzel Mims is a former Senior Bowl standout and second-round pick of the New York Jets back in 2020. After playing in 30 games and making 15 starts in his first three years, Mims never saw the field for a meaningful football game in 2023.
