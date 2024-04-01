Terrible Towel Tales: Saquon Barkley praises Najee Harris

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

This offseason, Barkley helped make the switch, signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, he’s hoping the running backs after him continue to carry the upward trend.

“That’s your goal, you want to get to a second contract,” Barkley said on the New Heights Podcast. “I feel like where I got, it’s like now, Bijan, Jahmyr, Najee, you boys, go beat me. I’m a competitor, I’m trying to go out this year, especially with the situation I’m in now, I’m trying to be the best running back. No questions about it. But let’s push each other. Let’s all drive it.”