Steelers host several Alabama stars to dinner

The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have multiple positions of need. Offensive tackle, center, wide receiver, and cornerback are all positions the Steelers need to get stronger at.

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan attended Alabama’s Pro Day to see, amongst others, cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor was present, as well, and he said that the Steelers hosted Arnold and McKinstry to dinner the night before the pro day.

“So we wound up doing dinner,” Taylor said on the “Bleav In Steelers podcast. “Terrion, Dallas [Turner], and Kool-Aid and a couple more teammates... and Coach T was just holding court.”

Both Arnold and McKinstry are touted as potential first-round picks. Should the Steelers really like what they see in both players, there is a greater than zero chance one of them has their name called and is holding a Steelers jersey and cap on draft night.

Arnold picked off five passes in 2023 and allowed a passer rating of 50.7, while McKinstry allowed less than 50 percent completions when targeted and just one touchdown all season.