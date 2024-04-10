NFL Draft 2024: Exploring possible Steelers draft day scenarios

It’s time for a fun rendition of the “what if” game! In this piece, I’m going to dive into various scenarios that could play out before the Steelers select at pick 20. What if a top wide receiver falls to them? How about if a certain Georgia offensive tackle is off the board? And could a trade-down be a possibility? General Manager Omar Khan will have his staff prepared for anything and everything. Let’s see how things could potentially play out.

Georgia OT Amarius Mims is off the board at pick 20

You all know by now that Mims is probably the betting favorite to land in the Steel City. Pittsburgh is enamored with the idea of pairing him with OT Broderick Jones to provide stability to their tackle spots with enormous upside. This draft class is loaded with offensive line talent, and I fully anticipate that Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuage, Alabama tackle JC Latham, and Washington guard/tackle Troy Fautanu could all be off the board by pick 20.

But what if Mims is snatched up by the Bengals at pick 18? If the Steelers are dead-set on taking a lineman with their first selection, which could be the case, this is an opportunity to trade down. A quarterback-needy-team such as the New York Giants could trade picks 39 and 47 to move up and draft someone like Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. That would leave the Steelers with three picks in the top 51, and the ability to add three impact players. Something that could look like this:

Pick 39: Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama

Pick 47: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

Pick 51: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Heck, even if Mims is on the board, this is a scenario that would likely knock our socks off.

LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr falls out of the top 15 picks

I’ll start by saying this: Thomas Jr. is a true number-one caliber NFL receiver and should be considered in the top tier of the class. In my opinion, there is a drop-off after Thomas Jr., with Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell being the only other pass-catcher in consideration in the middle to the late first round. If Thomas Jr. is available in the 15-19 pick range, the Steelers should consider jumping up a few spots to land a major weapon that would complement George Pickens beautifully.

And they certainly wouldn’t need to mortgage their entire draft. Pittsburgh moved up three spots last year to take Jones, and only had to part with pick 120, a fourth-round choice, to do so. The Steelers acquired pick 98 (third round) from the Philadelphia Eagles in the Kenny Pickett trade, so pick 119 (fourth round) could be expendable in a move like this.

One of the top cornerbacks falls to pick 20

I’d imagine that the black and gold will prioritize offensive line ahead of corner in this draft - but if Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell or Alabama’s Terrion Arnold are still on the board, that’d be an excellent problem to have. The Steelers met with Arnold at the combine and also flew out multiple members of the organization to watch him (and many others) up close at Alabama’s Pro Day. There is certainly interest there. And Mitchell is simply can’t miss.

In this case, the Steelers could potentially bypass Mims or Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, for an upgrade in the secondary. Clemson DB Nate Wiggins could also be of interest, as he recently made a stop in the Steel City for a top-30 visit — and don’t forget Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, who recently tested out of this world at his Pro Day.

To summarize, if there is a player on the board that Pittsburgh covets, you better believe they will go and get him. And if they are blown away by an offer to move back, this class is deep enough that they can still find multiple starters on day two.

If this offseason is any indication, we should expect the unexpected when it comes to Khan and his staff.