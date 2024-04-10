Amarius Mims: ‘Would mean a lot’ to reunite with Georgia teammates on Steelers

Everyone and their mother is mocking Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 in the 2024 NFL Draft. And with good reason. Pittsburgh needs a tackle, and taking Mims would help them move Broderick Jones to his natural spot at left tackle while they slide Mims in on the right side.

Speaking of Jones, Mims was asked about the possibility of reuniting with his former Georgia teammates Jones and Darnell Washington at his Pro Day.

“It would mean a lot,’ Mims said. “Just reuniting with the Georgia guys again. Guys like Darnell, of course, Broderick, and George [Pickens]. We’ve got a bond, and it would be great spending however much time I can possible with them.”

Georgia tackle Amarius Mims on potentially playing with Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington again in Pittsburgh.



Not to mention, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was in attendance at his Pro Day.



Should Mims be selected, he would make up the fourth Steelers offensive player to come out of Georgia in the last three drafts. The Steelers took Pickens in the second round in 2022, and followed that up by trading up for Jones in the first round of 2023 and taking Washington in the third round, as well.