Terrible Towel Tales: Seahawks meet with former Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Heath Miller is coming back to the field as a coach. Miller will be the acting head coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield, a private school in Virginia. Miller’s four children attend the school, and Miller and his wife Katie are University of Virginia alumni. The tight end was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2005 draft. He played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh and was a key part of the Super Bowl XL and XLIII.

More wide receivers, you say? The Seattle Seahawks reportedly met with former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool on Tuesday. Claypool was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame back in 2020, and it’s safe to say his career is on course to peak in his rookie season.