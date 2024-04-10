Terrible Towel Tales: Seahawks meet with former Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers legend Heath Miller to coach football at Virginia school | Madeline Bartos, CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Heath Miller is coming back to the field as a coach.
Miller will be the acting head coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield, a private school in Virginia. Miller’s four children attend the school, and Miller and his wife Katie are University of Virginia alumni.
The tight end was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2005 draft. He played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh and was a key part of the Super Bowl XL and XLIII.
Seahawks hosted former Steelers wide receiver on Tuesday | Mookie Alexander, Field Gulls
More wide receivers, you say?
The Seattle Seahawks reportedly met with former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool on Tuesday. Claypool was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame back in 2020, and it’s safe to say his career is on course to peak in his rookie season.
Mock Draft: Steelers Land Surprise CB, Sleeper OT | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the 2024 NFL Draft, and to this point, they’ve been able to lock into a few remaining needs when scouting. With just weeks to go, the team appears to have a plan, and it’s getting easier to pinpoint how they’ll look to go with this rookie class.
Steelers Mock Draft 2.0 brings a change of direction for the Steelers, but as the draft board begins to shape itself out, it’s getting easier to see where Pittsburgh is headed. Their draft board likely highlights offensive tackles, cornerbacks, centers and wideouts before any other position. When the clock starts, though, they may have to adjust what order they fill those needs in.
Loading comments...