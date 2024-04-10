Brugler cites medicals as ‘important’ for Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson

After an offseason of hype for Oregon center prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson as a likely first-round pick, the sentiment has seemingly cooled since the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper of ESPN has him falling to No. 48 overall in his most recent mock draft. He wasn’t selected in the first round for Lance Zierlein’s latest mock draft on NFL.com, either. Sharp Football’s Brenden Donahue, dubbed the most accurate mock drafter over the past five seasons by The Huddle Report, also has him falling outside of the first round in his latest mock.

What gives? Perhaps we’ve found a hint in Dane Brugler’s NFL Draft 2024: The Beast Guide, now live with The Athletic. Listed among other weaknesses was this one-liner that could very well help account for Powers-Johnson’s recent perceived falling draft stock.

The medicals will be important after he battled multiple injuries, including groin and hip issues in 2023 along with multiple concussions over his career.

Powers-Johnson also withdrew from the Senior Bowl following a hamstring injury suffered on Day 2 of practices. The hamstring injury did seem to be the start of concerns for NFL teams, but it also doesn’t seem that those concerns were alleviated in any way following the combine, where medical evaluations are key. A history of multiple concussions is surely the biggest red flag here.

Among other concerns cited for Powers-Johnson is his limited experience, having started just one full season in 2023, which was his first season at center. Prior to 2023, JPJ logged just four career starts, including two at right guard, one at left guard and one at defensive tackle.

Brugler names Duke IOL Graham Barton as his only prospect with a true first-round grade (JPJ sits with a Round 1-2 grade), currently sitting as the top-ranked center on his board. Incidentally, Barton is the very player Kiper mocked to the Steelers at 20th overall in a new mock draft released Wednesday.