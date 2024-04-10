Steelers address OL, WR in Mel Kiper’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper released his final 2024 NFL mock draft on Wednesday, projecting the Steelers to address two key holes in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the center position and wide receiver.

At 20th overall, Kiper projected the Steelers with Duke IOL Graham Barton, who enters the NFL with four years of experience as a starter on the offensive line, including three seasons (2021-2023) at left tackle after playing his freshman year at center. Unfortunately, that season at center was cut short due to the pandemic.

Kiper writes regarding the pick in Round 1:

Cornerback, wide receiver, center — I wouldn’t be surprised with any of these positions for Pittsburgh, which has made a few intriguing additions this offseason. The Steelers parted ways with starting pivot Mason Cole in February, and taking Barton, my top-ranked center, might even be an upgrade. Barton played center as a freshman but spent the past three seasons at left tackle for the Blue Devils, and I see his pro future along the interior. He allowed just three sacks over the past two seasons.

Barton ranks as the No. 25 prospect in the latest edition of “consensus big board rankings,” in which NFL analyst Marcus Mosher compiles and averages the prospect rankings of eight top NFL draft experts. He’s also notably the top interior offensive lineman by consensus.

Here are the updated ranks of the expert consensus board as of 4/10: pic.twitter.com/t3NfLT0SdS — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 10, 2024

In the second round, Kiper has the Steelers addressing wide receiver with Washington prospect Jalen McMillan, with big shoes to fill following the trade of veteran Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

George Pickens is the Steelers’ clear No. 1 wideout with Diontae Johnson traded to Carolina, but who’s their No. 2? Van Jefferson? I’m not sold. If they can add a difference-maker in Round 2, Russell Wilson would have a really solid group of pass-catchers. McMillan was overshadowed by Rome Odunze at Washington, but he’s a dynamic slot receiver. He missed a few games with injury last season, but he had 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.

At 6’1” and 197 pounds, McMillan has primarily played out of the slot for the past two seasons after playing almost exclusively on the outside in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. McMillan offers plenty of explosion as an athlete, testing in the 60th percentile or higher for wide receivers with a 4.47 second 40-yard dash, 37” vertical jump, 127” broad jump. He’s got more than enough to offer as a route runner with solid footwork, but fans will be hoping he can stay healthy at the next level (an issue in his time at Washington) and more consistency with his hands, with plenty of concentration drops littering his tape

McMillan is currently ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver in this class on the consensus big board, notably projected with Round 3 draft capital according to DraftScout.com.

Here is how the expert consensus board has the WRs ranked: pic.twitter.com/Vg1zF2g1ar — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 10, 2024

How would you feel if this is how the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft played out for the Pittsburgh Steelers?