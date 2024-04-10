Steelers host Jackson Powers-Johnson, Blake Fisher for pre-draft visits Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly hosted Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johson and Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher on official pre-draft visits on Wednesday, per team reporter Dale Lolley.

At this point, Powers-Johnson is a name faithful fans are likely very familiar with. He’s widely considered to be among the top centers in this year’s draft and would address a glaring need at the position on the Steelers’ roster. There are, however, some red flags related to JPJ’s medicals (among other concerns) that may cause him to fall outside of Round 1.

Obviously, these issues wouldn’t preclude the Steelers from taking a chance on the 6’3 lineman, but Powers-Johnson landing in the Day 2 discussion would be solid from a value standpoint and also align with the team’s reported desire to wait at the center position.

As for Fisher, he’s the fourth offensive tackle that Pittsburgh has brought in for an official visit. The former Fighting Irish standout, projected as a third-round selection per NFL Mock Draft Database, spent the last two seasons anchored at right tackle opposite likely top-five pick Joe Alt.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has to say about Fisher’s profile:

“Athletic tackle with the talent to gain some traction in a draft that is deep at his position. Fisher can be late off the ball, creating early disadvantages, and his contact balance and hand usage can be spotty at times. He’s a capable climber and puller as a move blocker and he does a nice job of drive blocking with plus technique to create leverage. He establishes his anchor against a bull rush but will occasionally struggle to open his hips and keep edge rushers from flattening into the pocket. In general, he’s going to mirror up against counters. Fisher needs to do a better job with consistency and finishing blocks, but he has the tape and tools to become a starter at either tackle spot.”

