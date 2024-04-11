NFL draft profile 2024: Travis Glover (Offensive tackle, Georgia State)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll break down the prospects themselves, strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover is a popular draft sleeper who the Steelers have shown plenty of interest in. Could he be a late-round steal for the black and gold?

The basics on Travis Glover

Position : Left tackle

: Left tackle Class : Fifth-year senior (Georgia State)

: Fifth-year senior (Georgia State) Size : 6’6, 323 pounds

: 6’6, 323 pounds Projected draft round: Round 6

Travis Glover scouting report

Georgia State’s Travis Glover is one of the more interesting players I’ve watched in this year’s draft cycle. At first, I didn’t see what the hype was about. At all. Despite being a five-year starter at Georgia State who spent time at multiple spots on the line, Glover’s experience wasn’t immediately obvious. As a left tackle, his footwork was slow and he lacked the lateral mobility to block defenders rushing the arc. This issue popped up a number of times (left tackle in all clips, either No. 52 or No. 73).

A number of times, Glover would get caught with all his momentum going one way, the defender would switch it up and go inside, and Glover couldn’t keep up.

But don’t forget that Glover is a gargantuan 6’6, 323 pounds — and it shows. Even when he was beat, his length would help him earn a little bit of extra time in pass protection as defenders have to navigate past his wingspan. And despite still needing to improve his footwork, Glover does have some impressive recovery athleticism.

Other times, he’d simply envelop defenders with his size and strength.

Still, one of Glover’s biggest weaknesses in pass protection is his recognition of the defense. He had some issues picking up blitzes, like the play below where he ends up blocking no one for much of it.

But where Glover really shines is in the run game. He’s an overpowering presence as a down-blocker with excellent size, strength, and some of that nasty demeanor that offensive line coaches love.

Georgia State LT Travis Glover is a name to watch this draft cycle. A big, 6'6, 323-pound prospect with a lot of upside. pic.twitter.com/cmsGdu58Ve — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) April 11, 2024

He also showed a knack for using his length and grip strength to seal off rushing lanes.

Another promising aspect of Glover’s game was his ability to move to the second level when run-blocking. He brings some athletic upside to the table.

After watching Glover, one question becomes immediately apparent: can he be a tackle at the next level? At first glance, Glover’s tape screams that he should transition to guard once he gets to the NFL. It’s generally the smartest course of action for college tackles that struggle to protect the outside. I don’t entirely disagree, either. If Glover struggled with speed rushes in the G5, pass-rush specialists at the NFL level will prove to be an even bigger challenge.

However, at 6’6 with 34.5-inch arms, Glover has more length than your typical tackle-to-guard candidate coming out of college. And while his footwork is still quite the work in progress, his agility looked night and day after spending time with NFL coaches at the Senior Bowl.

Every Travis Glover 1-on-1 from the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/IuSbigIxua — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 2, 2024

If there’s one takeaway from his tape, it’s that Glover is far from polished enough to be a Day 1 starter at tackle in the NFL, or at guard for that matter. Despite his five years of starting experience, he’s an incredibly raw small-school prospect. But the sheer number of snaps he’s taken at both tackle spots (as well as left guard) over his college career, as well as his elite size and promising athletic traits, still certainly matter — as does his improvement at the Senior Bowl.

Glover reportedly impressed teams with his mentality during the draft process, the sort of thing you want to see from late-round fliers like himself who always carry some risk. It remains to be seen what Glover’s NFL career will look like, but he’s certainly a name to keep an eye on in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Strengths

Five-year starter with experience at left guard and both tackle spots

Powerful upper half

NFL-caliber size and length

Good down-blocker in the run game

Some untapped athletic potential

Weaknesses

Rarely played against top-level competition

Poor lateral mobility

Too much forward lean as a blocker

Very raw from a technique standpoint

What others are saying about Travis Glover

Glover has the physical tools and strength teams covet on the outside, and he should provide crucial depth to an NFL team while he improves his initial punch and reactive footwork. Strengths: Anchor, Down blocking, Length. Weaknesses: Late hands, Reactive footwork/kick-step, Lateral agility.

Alex Katson of Chargers Wire

What perhaps made it most baffling was that Glover stepped in as if he belonged on this stage [the Senior Bowl], which is not always the case for late call-ups, who are often local products or prospects training in the vicinity. He won battles with Texas Tech freak of nature Myles Cole in one-on-ones, then moved to team run drills and mauled any defender he could find in the area. Glover’s film is littered with unrefined footwork and hand usage, but a more professional coaching experience in Mobile has already begun to pay dividends.

Travis Glover’s fit with the Steelers

Glover may be an unfamiliar name for fans, but he's not to the Steelers, who spent a top-30 pick on the Georgia State offensive tackle and met with him at his pro day. He seems to fit the mold for what the Steelers are looking for: big, athletic, and powerful in the run game.

Glover is still incredibly raw still as a prospect and won’t be an immediate contributor. If the Steelers think they can land him with one of their sixth-round picks, it shouldn’t detract from their plans to draft a tackle in the first three rounds. However, if coached correctly, Glover has the traits to be an excellent swing tackle with the ability to slide in at guard when needed. He’d be a smart selection on Day 3.

TL;DR: Travis Glover is a big, versatile offensive lineman with a lot of intriguing traits but incredibly raw technique. He’ll have to drastically improve his lateral mobility to stick around at tackle in the NFL, but he has the length and athleticism to do so.

What are your thoughts on Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover? And which draft prospects would you like to see profiled next? Let us know in the comments below!