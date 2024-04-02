Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Finals

Over the last 30+ days, we’ve combed over the 64 worst moments in Pittsburgh Steelers history. We started back in Round 1 with everything from Larry Seiple’s fake punt in 1972, to Mason Rudolph’s end zone interception in 2024. Now it all comes down to one final matchup to determine a ‘champion.’

I appreciate everyone who has participated in this journey with me. After examining all these near misses and what-if moments, It gives me an ever greater appreciation of all the historic wins that I have witnessed and experienced. Most NFL teams haven’t even seen the post-season enough to compile a list of 64 greatest or saddest moments. Pittsburgh is fortunate enough to have both. Let’s get to the Finals.

No. 1 seed: Super Bowl XXX, 1/28/96 — O’Donnell’s second 4th quarter INT

With 4:08 left in the fourth quarter, trailing 20-17, Pittsburgh still had a chance for a miracle comeback. On second down from their own 32-yard line, Neil O’Donnell threw his second and most fatal interception to Larry Brown. Two plays later, Emmitt Smith scored to make the score 27-17.

1/28/96 SB 30

Steelers trailing 20-17 with 4:08 in the 4th quarter.

Neil O'Donnell throws his 2nd interception to Larry Brown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/oyPimDDa77 — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 1 seed: Week 13 at Bengals, 12/4/17 — Shazier’s career-ending injury

It was the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Cincinnati had just entered the red zone on their opening drive, after picking off Ben Roethlisberger three plays earlier. Facing a second-and-five, Ryan Shazier appeared to make a routine tackle to prevent Josh Malone from getting the first down. In reality, he suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.

12/4/17 Week 13 in Cincinnati.

Ryan Shazier suffers a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/1M803HkTeO — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Author’s Commentary: My personal choice for saddest moment didn’t make it to the Final Four. I would have chosen Tim Tebow’s touchdown in overtime. This finals matchup is tricky, because the tragedy of Shazier’s injury transcends the game. But I’d also argue that it created a butterfly effect on the field for years to come. Insider linebacker has been an Achilles heel for the Steelers defense since this moment, and some could argue continues to be its weakness to this day.