Steelers first-round pick confidence rankings

There are various pieces to the puzzle when it comes to trying to predict who the Pittsburgh Steelers will select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Unless you’re in the war room you don’t know with any certainty who the pick will be. But based on positional needs and pre-draft process interest - we can certainly make an educated guess.

Last year my guess paid off, as I predicted that Pittsburgh would select Georgia OT Broderick Jones in round one in my final “confidence rankings.” I also had Joey Porter Jr. on that list, and the black and gold selected him with the first choice in round two, at pick 32.

So, let’s give it another shot. This will be the first of two renditions. An important note: this is based on who I would wager will be the pick. Not based on a big board or the order they would necessarily draft them in. We will go in descending order.

5. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Arnold was projected as the first cornerback off the board by most pundits for about seven months. Then Quinyon Mitchell happened. The Toledo corner’s meteoric rise likely means he will be the first cornerback drafted, giving credence to the idea that Arnold could be available at pick 20. Mitchell overtaking him is not a slight on Arnold, who is a phenomenal prospect with the makings of a top-flight defensive back at the next level. The Steelers sent the Calvary to Alabama’s pro day, as Head Coach Mike Tomlin, GM Omar Khan, DC Teryl Austin - and even VP of Player Personnel Dan Rooney Jr. made the trip to Tuscaloosa. I still think the chances he’s available to them are relatively low.

4. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Following the trade of WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, receiver has quickly become a top need for the black and gold. If Thomas Jr. is available, they should run in the card. He’s a legitimate number one. In any other draft, he’s a top-15 pick, but because this group of pass-catchers is so deep, he could potentially fall to 20. Assistant GM Andy Weidl traveled to Baton Rouge for LSU’s pro day to watch the 6’3, 210 lb. wideout run a blazing fast 4.33 forty-yard dash. He also possesses above-average blocking ability and great hands which are two traits that will make him an excellent NFL player.

3. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Powers-Johnson has been number one on my list for the past few months. I wrote a profile on him earlier this year. But the more I talk to people in the know, the more I’m hearing that teams do not have him graded as highly as some of us in the Steel City might think they do.

That’s mostly due to questions about his lower body strength and the fact that he didn’t work out at all during the draft process. What is he hiding?

With all of that said it’s still easy to connect the dots here. The Steelers literally don’t have a center, and “JPJ” is arguably the best in the class. However, it’s a deep position - with experienced centers like West Virginia’s Zach Frazier and Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran likely making more sense from a value perspective outside of the first round.

2. Graham Barton, C/OL, Duke

I mentioned that Powers-Johnson is arguably the best center in the draft because it feels like Barton has surpassed him. He started at left tackle for Duke last season, but he can play all five spots on the offensive line, and there aren’t serious concerns about him playing center at a high level. He was moved because left tackle is simply a more important position.

The Steelers will likely fall in love with his versatility, and unlike Arnold and Thomas Jr., I think it’s likely he’s on the board at pick 20.

Pittsburgh sent new OC Arthur Smith to Duke’s pro day - which is notable. Why? Because there was only one prospect (essentially) to watch closely. That was Barton.

1. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

No huge shocker here, as for the second straight year I am most confident that a Georgia offensive lineman will be the Steelers first-round selection.

This is due to various factors. He’ll likely be the fourth offensive tackle off the board, following Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, and Alabama’s JC Latham.

And Pittsburgh is now trying to match the Philadelphia Eagles for most Georgia players rostered in the NFL. Tomlin and Khan both attended Georgia’s Pro Day - and this pick makes a ton of sense. It would allow Broderick Jones to move to his natural left tackle position while Mims, a projected right tackle, could fill that spot when he’s ready.

He only made 14 college starts, so inexperience could be a factor here, but I don’t think that will be a deal-breaker for a team that desperately needs to continue to build in the trenches. As of today, he’s the leader of the pack in my mind.

Who are you most confident will be the Steelers first-round pick? Let us know in the comments section!