Terrible Towel Tales: Could Steelers part ways with Dan Moore?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers are believed to be in the hunt for another offensive tackle early in the NFL Draft. After adding Broderick Jones last spring, another first-round addition could be in the works this year, and if it is, that could mark the end for Dan Moore Jr. During an interview with 93.7 The Fan, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said he believes the Steelers could move on from Moore this year if they’re able to add to their offensive tackle room.

But, according to a report from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Poles had at least one better offer on the table than what he got from the Steelers. Bears general manager Ryan Poles ultimately followed through on a combine pledge to ‘do right by Justin,’ dealing Fields to Pittsburgh over at least one better offer from a team with an established quarterback starter, a Bears team source said. So who was that team? The Philadelphia Eagles certainly come to mind considering they traded for former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, which freed up Pittsburgh to make a move for Fields.