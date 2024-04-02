Terrible Towel Tales: Could Steelers part ways with Dan Moore?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Analyst: Steelers Could Move On From Starting OT | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are believed to be in the hunt for another offensive tackle early in the NFL Draft. After adding Broderick Jones last spring, another first-round addition could be in the works this year, and if it is, that could mark the end for Dan Moore Jr.
During an interview with 93.7 The Fan, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said he believes the Steelers could move on from Moore this year if they’re able to add to their offensive tackle room.
Report: Bears received a ‘better offer’ for Justin Fields than Steelers’ | Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire
But, according to a report from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Poles had at least one better offer on the table than what he got from the Steelers.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles ultimately followed through on a combine pledge to ‘do right by Justin,’ dealing Fields to Pittsburgh over at least one better offer from a team with an established quarterback starter, a Bears team source said.
So who was that team? The Philadelphia Eagles certainly come to mind considering they traded for former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, which freed up Pittsburgh to make a move for Fields.
NFL Analyst Blasts Steelers QB Justin Fields | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe they have options for the future in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and as of now, the team is excited about what both players can bring to their roster for 2024 and beyond. But not everyone feels as highly on the two QBs.
During a recent episode of FS1’s Speak, former NFL linebacker and current analyst Emmanuel Acho described Fields as a “game loser quarterback.” The 25-year-old is 10-28 in the NFL, but is viewed as a younger passer with potential - given the right situation.
