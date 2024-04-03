Report: Steelers host former Commanders LB for visit

The Steelers hosted linebacker Khaleke Hudson for a visit on Tuesday, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Steelers hosted linebacker Khaleke Hudson for a visit @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 3, 2024

Hudson was drafted in the fifth round by Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. In his final season as a Wolverine, Hudson recorded 102 total tackles and two sacks. His best season as a pro came in 2023 with the Commanders, where the 6’0, 220-pound linebacker appeared in all 17 games, recording eight starts, 74 total tackles, one sack, and two passes defensed.

Over his NFL career, Hudson has appeared in 58 games and recorded 12 starts. Coming out of college, he ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash. You can read part of NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s 2020 scouting report for him below:

Undersized safety turned linebacker who summons toughness and spunk to counterbalance his lack of traits. The production has been fairly impressive in two of the last three seasons, but he’s quicker than fast and his range is limited. Hudson’s lack of size shows up near the line of scrimmage and he’s not as sticky in coverage as he needs to be. His talent for blocking punts should garner attention, but may not be enough to overcome deficiencies at linebacker or safety.

In an interesting coincidence, Hudson was selected by Washington with a pick that was originally held by the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh traded the pick to Seattle in exchange for tight end Nick Vannett in 2019. The Seahawks then flipped the pick to Washington in exchange for cornerback Quinton Dunbar, and Washington eventually drafted Hudson with the pick. The Steelers more or less traded Hudson for Vannett in 2019, but in a full circle moment, they could be adding Hudson to their roster years later.

The Steelers signed a big-name linebacker in Patrick Queen during free agency but still seem interested in adding depth at the position. With a unique skillset as a former safety, plenty of NFL experience, and special teams ability, Hudson could be an intriguing option for the Steelers.