Terrible Towel Tales: New WR target emerges for Steelers

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Cordarrelle Patterson is considering a jersey change for the first time in his 11-year career, asking Pittsburgh Steelers fans for their input. But the number he came to town with, No. 84, has a historic name attached to it, and that historic name is making his opinion on the matter known. Patterson posted on X, asking fans for their opinion on alternative jersey number options. He’s looking at No. 10, 13, 18 and 81, but is also considering keeping No. 84. Well, former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown saw the post and chimed in.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to fill the void at wide receiver the team created in the Diontae Johnson–Donte Jackson swap. But Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport named Pittsburgh one of six teams that should make an enticing trade offer to the San Francisco 49ers for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Davenport proposed the Steelers send their 2024 first and third-round selections to the 49ers for the 2023 second-team All-Pro wideout. “Aiyuk is a better and more proven option than anyone who will be on the board when pick No. 20 rolls around,” Davenport wrote. “He and George Pickens would be a formidable duo at the position.