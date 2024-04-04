Steelers release RB Alfonzo Graham

The Steelers have waived running back Alfonzo Graham, the team announced Thursday.

Graham was part of the Steelers’ undrafted rookie class in 2023. His final year of college, Graham rushed for 1,146 yards and eight touchdowns for Morgan State as a senior, adding 14 receptions, 85 yards, and one touchdown receiving.

Graham tried out for the Steelers at rookie minicamp in 2023 and ended up signing a contract, making the training camp roster. BTSC’s own Kyle Chrise was able to interview Graham after the accomplishment.

However, Graham was lost for the season after tearing his labrum in late July, spending the rest of the year on injured reserve. He was unable to appear in any games.

After releasing Graham, the Steelers now have 73 players out of a possible 90 on their offseason roster. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Aaron Shamklin are the team’s remaining names at running back as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches.