Steelers sign tight end MyCole Pruitt

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another offensive player to their roster.

Pittsburgh is signing tight end MyCole Pruitt, per Jeremy Fowler. Pruitt played under Arthur Smith in both Tennessee and Atlanta with the Titans and Falcons.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt has agreed to terms with the #Steelers, per source. Reunited with Arthur Smith from their Tennessee and Atlanta days. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 5, 2024

Pruitt is predominantly a blocking tight end, only having 71 career receptions in 10 career seasons. From 2022-23 with the Falcons, he had 25 catches for 260 yards and five touchdowns. With a move like this, you have to wonder if the Steelers are going to use Pat Freiermuth more predominantly as a slot receiver and purely as a receiving tight end rather than have him focus on run blocking.

This also raises the question what happens with Connor Heyward? I can’t imagine the Steelers carrying four tight ends on the roster. That said, with a likely increase in two tight end sets, and a potential switch in roles for Freiermuth, maybe they could carry all four.

Pruitt is going into his 11th season out of Southern Illinois.