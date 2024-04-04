Terrible Towel Tales: Analyst says Steelers should trade Najee Harris to Cowboys

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

After the Buffalo Bills dealt Stefon Diggs and two day three picks to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick in 2025, the flames around the Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors ignited once again, with most people pondering what the Diggs trade meant for an Aiyuk price tag. In reality, the 49ers have not expressed much interest in trading Aiyuk, at least not yet, but if that happens, Bleacher Report floated one possible deal. And the Steelers could be in on him. The deal would be the Steelers trading their first-round pick (20th overall) and one of their third-round picks (98th overall) for Aiyuk and a fourth-round pick from the 49ers (132nd overall). Pittsburgh would still have to pay Aiyuk, too, but that deal seems reasonable.

“Some of the stuff you see now that seems kind of corny and canned, the rah-rah stuff with Russ, was more authentic back then. The dude competed; he was a gamer. And honestly, they don’t win a Super Bowl without him,” Furness said. “A lot of things started to change when (he got married to Ciara) and he became a, ‘Look at me guy.’ He became a problem inside the facility, with the front office, and with the staff, and it just snowballed from there until they traded him.”