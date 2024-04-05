Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh addresses defensive line in 3-round mock

We’re just a few weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft and it’s time to finally time to put all of the projections to the test. The Steelers need to fill a multitude of positions but should prioritize their offensive line and wide receiver room with their first few picks. Let’s take a look at how they could do that.

Round 1, Pick 20: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Mims is probably the consensus pick at 20 for Pittsburgh - and for good reason. The Steelers completed the hat trick with the Georgia Bulldog, which included a formal meeting with him at the NFL combine, a top 30 pre-draft visit in the Steel City, and a visit to Athens from Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan for his pro day.

He’s one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects I can remember. He’s 6’7, 340 lbs. -and hardly allowed a defender to get close to his quarterbacks the past two seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up zero sacks and a minuscule total of just six pressures.

Part of that reason is because he’s only played over 800 snaps in his career - so he’s very inexperienced. He also exclusively played right tackle.

He could slide in at that spot for the Steelers if they choose to move last year’s first-round pick, Broderick Jones, back to his natural position on the blind side.

Round 2, Pick 52: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

This wideout class is just so deep, and this is generally the Steelers’ sweet spot for the position. Names like Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley, and South Carolina’s Xavier Legette have been bandied about, but Wilson is the guy to keep an eye on here.

He’s slightly undersized but has the heart of a lion. He’d make an excellent complement to George Pickens because of his ability to work underneath. He’s a reliable target, as he only dropped one pass last season (it was actually his first target all season.) He also has speed for days, as he ran a 4.39 forty-yard dash at the combine.

Round 3, Pick 84: Maason Smith, DT, LSU

Smith made a stop in the Steel City for a top-30 visit with the Steelers just a few days ago. He’s drawn multiple comparisons for former Steelers defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt due to his size and strength. He would fit perfectly at defensive end on Pittsburgh’s 3-4 defense.

Your first thought here might be that this feels a little early. But you can’t wait around hoping a player you like falls into your lap later in the draft. And the Steelers really like Smith. He recently flew to Pittsburgh for a top-30 visit, and they also sent defensive line coach Karl Dunbar to Smith’s pro day. His ceiling is truly off the charts. At 6’5, 306 lbs., Smith ran a 5.01 forty-yard dash at the combine. His length is above average as his ability to rush the passer.

If there are some knocks on Smith it’s his injury history, first and foremost. He missed time in 2021 with a shoulder injury and tore his ACL in 2022. He also missed the Tigers’ first game of the season in 2023 after violating NCAA rules by receiving improper benefits. I don’t necessarily think character is an issue, but he clearly is not a perfect prospect.

What are your thoughts on these first three rounds? Let us know in the comments section!