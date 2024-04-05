Friday Happy Hour: April 5 Open Thread

Happy Fri-YAY! It’s a beautiful evening here in Houston. Sun is shining without a cloud in the sky. Kickball games this evening before we tune into the Iowa-UConn game for some Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers action in the Women’s Final Four!

What’s your favorite type of weather? And what’s your ideal activity to do in your favorite type of weather?

And what’s your ideal activity to do in your favorite type of weather? Coulda, shoulda, woulda ... Do you wish the Steelers had kept Mason Rudolph as QB2 (assuming they came to terms on the contract) or are you excited to see what’s next in the Justin Fields era? Do you think if the Steelers’ first FA move was to bring back Mason Rudolph, the Kenny Pickett situation would have played out differently?

Cheers, friends!