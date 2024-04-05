Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers take star CB in CBS mock draft

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their dream scenario in the latest CBS Sports mock draft, landing one of - if not the - top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Selecting at pick No. 20, the Steelers land Toledo superstar Quinyon Mitchell, who’s just the second cornerback taken in the mock draft. He follows Alabama’s Terrion Arnold who is selected 17th by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s what he said on Wilson, who signed with Pittsburgh after two seasons with the Broncos. The phrase that sticks out says the quarterback, at 35, now is closer to a “top-shelf line cook” than a “five-star chef.” (But aren’t cheeseburgers just as tasty as that fancy stuff?) Wilson wasn’t the sole reason Denver’s offense was a rickety operation last season, but he never did seem comfortable under Sean Payton. While he performed better in 2023 than in the disastrous 2022 campaign, Wilson still played skittish, missed throws and invited pressure, blowing reads far more than a signal-caller of his experience should. I think Arthur Smith’s offense should better match Wilson’s skill set. Perhaps getting jettisoned by the Broncos will force Wilson to admit he’s closer to a top-shelf line cook than a five-star chef.