Steelers mailbag: Why trading back in the draft is the best idea

Welcome to the Steelers mailbag, where we answer your questions. Thank you as always to the BTSC community. Let’s open the envelopes.

Q: It was suggested earlier in the week that the Steelers should consider re-signing Mason Cole. My question is: Is Cole healthy now?- SteelerSince73

A: I don’t think Cole’s play warrants bringing him back. The Steelers were quick to cut him for a reason- he was very bad last year. I would much rather see them bring in Brian Allen. Cole just doesn’t make sense from a performance standpoint.

Q: If the Steelers don’t take a center in the draft, what next? Are there any other options besides re-signing Cole?- deemery

A: If they completely ignore center in the draft, I think that’s a sign that they are either signing Brian Allen or they have a trade lined up to acquire a center. Omar Khan had mentioned that as a possibility during the league meetings in Orlando. Even in doing so, let’s say they do trade for a starting center- I would still like to see them give Allen a shout and perhaps sign him just to have proven depth at that position.

Q: Do you think Pittsburgh addresses all of their needs in the draft, or will we see more free agent signings?- SteelCityBreeze (X)

A: Every team in the NFL is going to have holes, no matter how minor or major they may be- the Steelers are no different. I think they’ll address receiver and tackle without a doubt in the draft. I think center is a strong possibility. But that means that cornerback would get put on the backburner a little bit when it comes to the draft. Or if they do take a cornerback early, then another position gets pushed aside for the time being. My best guess is they go receiver, tackle, center with their first three picks in any order and sign a cornerback in free agency because there are still proven nickel corners available like K’Waun Williams, or they could bring back Patrick Peterson or Chandon Sullivan on a cheap deal. Regardless, it will have to be a collaborative effort between the remaining pool of free agents and the draft to try and plug all of their holes.

Q: In order of importance, what do the Steelers needs in order, and in a mock who do you draft?- ALDOG

A: I would rank their needs in this order

Center Wide receiver Tackle Cornerback Defensive line Linebacker

Personally, I think the Steelers should trade back. And they’ll almost certainly have a dance partner to do so. I talked about this at length with Derrick Bell of Steelers Now, which you can watch here.

But let’s say Brian Thomas Jr. is there at 20 and the Bills really want him. It’s doubtful that he’d make it to 28, and Brandon Beane is an aggressive GM who has had no issues trading up before (that’s how they got Josh Allen). So let’s say the Steelers and Bills do a trade and the Steelers get Picks No. 28, 60, 144, and a fourth-round pick next season in exchange for Picks No. 20 and 98- I’d take that in a heartbeat. An extra second round pick, as well as an additional early fifth-round pick. Plus, with the Steelers having two seconds, they could package that and move up in the second round if say Jackson Powers-Johnson or Zach Frazier are in a spot that they are able to trade up to. I think Tennessee at No. 38 would be that prime target spot. I’m all for the chaos of constant trades back and trading back up, and I fully expect the Steelers to be active on draft day.