NFL draft profile 2024: Khristian Boyd (Defensive tackle, Northern Iowa)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll breakdown the prospects themselves, strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

If the Steelers are looking to beef up their defensive line in the later rounds, expect UNI’s Khristian Boyd to be at the top of their list.

The basics on Khristian Boyd

Position : Defensive tackle

: Defensive tackle Class : Redshirt senior (UNI)

: Redshirt senior (UNI) Size : 6’4, 317 pounds

: 6’4, 317 pounds Age : 24 years old

: 24 years old Projected draft round: Round 6

Defensive stats via ESPN

Khristian Boyd scouting report

One of the most intriguing Day 3 defenders in the upcoming draft, Northern Iowa’s Khristian Boyd is quickly becoming a popular sleeper amongst draft analysts. He’s also garnered plenty of interest from NFL teams.

What stands out first with Boyd is how great of a linear disruptor he is. He has an explosive first step off the line and converts speed to power well (Boyd is No. 99 in all clips).

Northern Iowa's Khristian Boyd (No. 99) with a nice rush here pic.twitter.com/sygI5pYgh6 — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) April 7, 2024

However, I use the word “linear” purposefully. Boyd’s straight-ahead pass-rushing style does disrupt plays, but his game lacks the necessary lateral mobility, length, and pass-rushing plan to consistently finish plays. Boyd has a long list of great rushes, but only 3.5 career sacks.

There were a number of plays on tape where Boyd just put his head down, powered ahead, and was easily redirected.

His shorter arms and lack of counters can also show when Boyd gets locked up by a blocker and has a tough time disengaging.

He’s also still developing as a tackler. The best nose tackles in this year’s draft are experts at absorbing any runs that come their way. Boyd doesn’t have much of a tackling radius, often being in the right position but not being able to get home. He’ll have to improve his ability to not just fight through blocks and double teams at the next level, but take advantage of his positioning to wrap up runners.

Still, there are plenty of instances of Boyd dominating FCS offensive lineman with his powerful, compact frame and athleticism.

The other aspects that stood out to me in Boyd’s game are exemplified in the next clip. Boyd plays with great effort and a lot of athleticism in pursuit. And although his arsenal of pass rush moves still needs improvement, he used the push/pull a lot in 2023 with successful results.

One popular — and valid — critique of Boyd is that although he played well at the FCS level, the talent jump to the NFL will be a lot to overcome. It’s true that the pros will be a different beast, but Boyd has proven he has the skills and strength to hold his own at the next level.

While not a one-to-one indicator of play strength, Boyd’s impressive 38 bench press reps at his pro day would’ve been good for second-best among all players at this year’s NFL Combine. He also dominated the Shrine Bowl, lining up against other NFL prospects, further bolstering his draft stock. Is Boyd completely NFL ready? No. But he’s closer than you might think. Boyd lacks ideal length and experience entering the league, but he has plenty of promising tools that should make him an interesting developmental piece for a number of teams.

Strengths

Converts speed to power well, great first step

Vicious push-pull move

Good effort

Weaknesses

Below average tackling radius

Redirected a little too easily

Didn’t play at FBS level

What others are saying about Khristian Boyd

Rocky Magaña of Arrowhead Pride

Boyd’s play strength is the first thing that jumps off the tape when you watch him. The second thing you see is his quick reaction time off the snap. He’s not an elite athlete, but he maximizes his gifts. Boyd urgently gets into the blocker’s chest and utilizes his power in tight windows... At his height and weight, there is no getting around the fact he has exceptionally short arms for his size. It sometimes hinders him from disengaging from blockers, and if his initial pass rush move doesn’t work, he struggles to get free and counter.

Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire

Boyd was a multi-year player for Northern Iowa and the experience showed on tape... While Boyd flashes multiple elements to be a quality player, it’s evident that his strength isn’t up to par. He needs a year or two in an NFL strength and conditioning program... Boyd is a player that isn’t developed but has a lot of intriguing tools and ability in his arsenal. If you spend some time developing some of those tools and get him in the weight room, Boyd could be a quality rotational player.

Gerald J. Huggins II of FCS Football Central

Projected as a high-end NFL rotational prospect, Boyd’s blend of power, agility, and relentless pursuit makes him an attractive asset for NFL teams. His skill set suggests he can immediately contribute to an NFL defensive rotation, with the potential to grow into a foundational piece of an interior defensive line.

Khristian Boyd’s fit with the Steelers

While many would like to see the Steelers draft a defensive linemen in the first two days of the draft, the team still has a laundry list of needs at other positions such as cornerback, wide receiver, center, and offensive tackle. At least one of those positions will get pushed back to Day 3, and defensive line could be the one.

Having spent a top-30 visit on him, the Steelers seem to be interested in Boyd as a high-upside interior lineman. Given his lack of experience playing at a high level of football and still needing some development, Boyd may not be able to contribute much immediately. But with Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and Keeanu Benton already on the roster, Boyd could start off his career as a rotational player before moving into a bigger role once Heyward and Ogunjobi move on. Despite playing some nose tackle at UNI, Boyd stands out more as an explosive disruptor than the type of player that can eat up gaps in the run game. His stock has slowly risen throughout the draft process, but if he’s available in the sixth round when the Steelers are on the clock, he’d be a top-notch selection.

TL;DR: Boyd is a powerful, stocky defensive tackle with good athleticism. However, his lack of length might hinder his upside at the next level.

What are your thoughts on Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd? And which draft prospects would you like to see profiled next? Let us know in the comments below!